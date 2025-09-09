Exclusive: How $TRUE aims to power the next generation of AI-guided trading

Decentralized trading is evolving rapidly, and platforms are racing to balance speed, transparency, and usability. TRUE, a Solana-based AI-powered derivatives exchange, is positioning itself as a next-generation solution by combining CEX-level performance with on-chain trust.

In this interview, Benjamin Bilski discusses how TRUE stands out from the competition and its long-term vision. He also explores its approach to solving liquidity fragmentation and the AI safeguards needed in the industry.

How does TRUE stand out?

Q: “Just as search evolved into ChatGPT, trading is evolving into AI-guided experiences.” How is TRUE leveraging artificial intelligence?

A: At TRUE, AI is set up to act like your assistant: it provides information and helps you understand risks and leverage, but the final decision is always on you. That’s the only right way to use AI in a business like that. We’re not just using AI for its hype.

Q: How does TRUE differentiate itself from competitors like dYdX or Hyperliquid — what is the moat that others cannot easily replicate?

A: TRUE’s unique standpoint is that it combines CEX-level speed on Solana and pairs it with AI guidance. That makes trading easier for newcomers and adds on-chain copy trading, where execution is fully verifiable.

Additionally, our tokenomics commits 75% of fees to buybacks, directly linking growth to value. Others might have similar features, but the full package that includes speed, AI, copy trading, and token-aligned economics makes TRUE hard to replicate.

Q: With AI increasingly integrated into trading, what systemic risks do you see if most platforms adopt similar AI-driven execution models?

A: The real risk with AI in trading is that everyone starts following the same signals and patterns. If everyone does the same thing, that might bring unprecedented consequences for the markets. Another risk is people blindly trusting a machine, not relying on their preferences, experiences, and instincts, all of which play a crucial role in trading.

That’s why at TRUE, we’ve built our AI to work more like a co-pilot than an autopilot. It explains what it’s doing and guides you, but at the end of the day, you’re making the call. The most important safeguard is transparency — traders should always understand how the AI interacts with risk and execution, instead of just hoping it gets things right.

The $TRUE token

Q: TRUE will be launching the $TRUE token on September 10. Could you please tell us about the token launch and its utility?

A: The $TRUE token sale takes place on September 10, and its first stage will be held in the Dutch Auction format. This way, we can ensure fair price discovery and allow early participants to join at a much more affordable price range than in the final round.

The true value of $TRUE is that it’s a functional part of the ecosystem, not a speculative asset. Its utility is built directly into the platform. Holders of $TRUE will get discounted trading fees, access to our AI assistant that helps traders in real time, additional benefits, including premium access to top traders.

Up to 75% of the platform fees will be reinvested in the TRUE Ecosystem Fund to provide liquidity support, community incentives, marketing, and partnerships.

$TRUE is not a meme token or a passive instrument. It’s designed as the economic engine for the entire platform, ensuring that community growth directly drives the growth of the exchange itself.

Q: What revenue share does the project plan to generate outside of trading fees — for example, through AI services, subscriptions, or infrastructure products?

A: Trading fees will remain the core business model, but we don’t want to rely on just one revenue stream. TRUE is adding revenue from AI services, copy-trading features, and even licensing parts of our tech to partners. It’s a layered model that strengthens the project and gives the token more utility.

Solutions to scaling DeFi

Q: Given the industry’s recurring issues with transparency and trust, how do you see copy-trading and social trading models evolving in DeFi?

A: DeFi can fix the transparency problem in copy trading. On-chain records mean you can verify a track record in real time. TRUE is pioneering this with on-chain copy execution, so followers get trades at the same price and time as leading traders, removing the trust gap.

Q: Many DeFi trading platforms face liquidity fragmentation across chains. What structural changes are needed to address this industry-wide challenge?

A: Liquidity fragmentation is one of the biggest issues DeFi needs to address immediately. The industry needs to move in two directions simultaneously: first, building aggregation layers that can actually pull liquidity across chains in real time, and second, agreeing on unified settlement standards so that liquidity can “speak the same language” no matter where it originates.

That’s exactly why we chose Solana as the foundation for TRUE — its speed and composability allow us to experiment with real-time aggregation while still planning for interoperability. Liquidity shouldn’t feel like dozens of disconnected pools in the long term. It should feel like one global order book where traders can access depth seamlessly, no matter their chain.

Q: As perpetual contracts dominate crypto derivatives, but risk blowups remain common, what safeguards should the industry adopt at a protocol level?

A: Perpetuals are a popular tool, for sure, but without proper risk management, they can blow up fast. At TRUE, we’ve taken this seriously, building a framework that constantly adapts to asset risk and liquidity so traders and the system stay protected.

Q: As retail access to perpetual futures is often criticized, should these instruments be democratized or limited to professional traders?

A: They should be democratized, but with oversight. If you ban retail access, they’ll end up on risky, unregulated platforms. The smarter option is to make trading safer with a clearer user experience, built-in risk checks, and full transparency.

That’s why we built TRUE’s AI assistant as a guide that can help people understand leverage and risks before they hit the trade button.

Q: While ZK-rollups and Verkle commitments are gaining traction, do you think these technologies will become industry standards or remain niche solutions?

A: ZK-rollups are already proving themselves with Ethereum scaling, and I believe they’ll gain even more momentum. Verkle commitments might take longer, but they’re key for compressing state and boosting transparency. For us at TRUE, these aren’t just buzzwords — if a technology makes trading faster or more transparent, it will naturally become our standard. We are also proud to be one of the first to implement these into a real product on Solana.

Q: You’ve outlined a three-year roadmap. Which key milestones must be achieved to keep the project attractive for investors over the next 12 months?

A: In the next 12 months, our focus will be on users and the product. We plan to launch a closed beta, copy trading and AI guidance features, top-tier Solana DEX integrations, and airdrop campaigns to reward early adopters. Hitting these milestones is how we build credibility, strengthen the community, and prepare for broader adoption.