Exclusive: Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress to launch privacy-focused wallet

Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress partnered to launch a new wallet with a focus on privacy.
Privacy continues to be a key concern for crypto holders. On Monday, September 8, the Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress announced the upcoming beta release of a new Litecoin-native (LIT) wallet focused on privac, crypto.news can exclusively report. The AmericanFortress Litecoin Wallet will enable users to stake and leverage layer-2 solutions while making privacy the default setting.
The wallet, set to launch in September, will integrate Litecoin’s layer-2 MimbleWimble Extension Blocks to make transactions private. At the same time, the wallet uses C-filters that prevent IP-to-wallet deanonymization when wallets connect to public servers.
Mehow Pospieszalski, CEO of AmericanFortress, stated that privacy is the core principle of the new wallet and not just an add-on. He also emphasized that the company wanted to create a wallet that is accessible and easy to use for those new to the ecosystem.
The Litecoin network is not DeFi-enabled by design, and its DeFi total value locked is a modest $2.66 million. However, the proof-of-work network is popular among users and traders who value decentralization and privacy.