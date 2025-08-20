Exclusive: Solana gains native Ethereum bridge via Across’ intents model

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/20 21:47
GAINS
GAINS$0.02725-2.11%
Octavia
VIA$0.016+12.67%

Solana dApps can now embed one-click transfers with Across’ new integration. The launch removes UX barriers that once pushed 13% of users to abandon bridging attempts, according to the protocol.

Summary
  • Across has expanded its intents-based bridging infrastructure to Solana, enabling one-click transfers between Ethereum and Solana.
  • The integration removes multi-step claims and leverages a decentralized solver network to finalize transfers in seconds.
  • Solana’s $10.1 billion inbound bridge volume has faced high abandonment rates, and Across positions its model as a fix to legacy bridging inefficiencies.

Iinteroperability protocol Across has officially expanded its intents-based bridging infrastructure to the Solana blockchain, crypto.news can exclusively confirm.

Across said the integration allows developers to embed a single API into their decentralized applications, enabling users to move native assets between Ethereum and Solana in one step without manually claiming wrapped tokens on the destination chain or executing other complex workarounds.

Per the press release, the rollout leverages Across’ existing decentralized solver network to execute these cross-chain intents, aiming to finalize most transfers within seconds.

Tackling the core failure of multichain UX

According to Across, the decision to expand onto Solana was a direct response to a glaring market inefficiency. While the chain’s inbound bridging volume more than doubled to a staggering $10.1 billion year-over-year, the underlying user experience had failed to keep pace.

This growth was being hampered by legacy infrastructure, with complex, multi-step processes contributing to user abandonment rates as high as 13%. Across is positioning its intents-based architecture as the solution to this core problem, aiming to capture a significant portion of this volume by eliminating the very friction that causes it to leak away.

This new infrastructure is technically different from conventional bridges. Where legacy models often rely on locked assets and mint synthetic tokens on the destination chain, forcing users into a manual claiming process, Across operates on an intents-based model.

The protocol, a co-author of the ERC-7683 standard with Uniswap, allows users to simply state their desired outcome. A decentralized network of solvers then competes to fulfill that intent in the background, routing native assets directly and abstracting all chain-level complexity away from the user. This means no more wrapped tokens or separate bridging UI; the action is completed in a single, app-native step.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

PANews reported on June 23 that FuzzLand, a Web3 security and analysis company, recently disclosed a security incident involving the Bedrock UniBTC protocol. Officials said that a former employee used
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0813-30.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 21:09
Share
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin (BTC) stabilizes around $113,500 at the time of writing on Wednesday after dropping 4% in the last two days. This downturn comes as the institutional demand continues to weaken, as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw outflows exceeding $520 million on Tuesday.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,412.27-0.32%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/20 19:38
Share
Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

MetaMask, the wallet developed by Consensys and used by more than 100 million users worldwide, has just natively integrated the Tron blockchain. This long-awaited development confirms the crypto giant's expansion strategy beyond Ethereum. It follows the recent additions of Sei and Solana. L’article Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
SEI
SEI$0.3016-2.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985-0.24%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02663+0.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 22:05
Share

Trending News

More

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

BNB Price Set for Upside as TVL Reaches $13.4B and 14M Addresses Active

Swap LUKSO (LYX) on StealthEX: The Blockchain for the New Creative Economy Is Now More Accessible than Ever