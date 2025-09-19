The post Expectations for an XRP bull run are growing, with IOTA Miner cloud mining users earning 7,700 XRP daily. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a streamlined certification process for spot cryptocurrency ETFs: Any crypto asset with at least six months of futures trading history on Coinbase will be eligible for ETF listing. This historic move will facilitate the official launch of the XRP and DOGE ETFs on major U.S. exchanges on September 18th, marking a new era for regulated altcoin investment. The new regulations not only open the door to compliant investment for institutional investors but also create more opportunities for retail investors. With the current XRP price stable around $3 and expected to break through $5 or even $10, investor interest in the crypto market is rapidly increasing. Against this backdrop, IOTA Miner, with its cross-chain computing power integration and DeFi dividend mechanism, has become a hot topic in the passive income space. The platform offers one-click registration, flexible payment, diversified contract solutions, and green energy mines, allowing investors to enjoy stable daily returns without active operation, meeting the market demand for low barriers to entry, high security, and sustainable returns. Six Reasons to Choose IOTA Miner Compliant Operations, Transparency, and Trust Headquartered in the UK, we strictly adhere to financial regulations, ensuring transparent contract information and guaranteed fund security. Zero Barrier to Participation No mining rigs or technical skills required, simply register and start mining. Powered by Green Energy Our global mining farms utilize 100% renewable energy, ensuring stable, environmentally friendly, and efficient operation. Multi-Currency Support Accepts mainstream assets such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, and USDC, offering flexible and convenient deposits and withdrawals. Industry-Leading Technical Support We have partnered with Bitmain to create an efficient and secure mining ecosystem, leveraging top-tier hardware and technology. Top Security Cloudflare protection, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication safeguard user assets throughout the entire… The post Expectations for an XRP bull run are growing, with IOTA Miner cloud mining users earning 7,700 XRP daily. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a streamlined certification process for spot cryptocurrency ETFs: Any crypto asset with at least six months of futures trading history on Coinbase will be eligible for ETF listing. This historic move will facilitate the official launch of the XRP and DOGE ETFs on major U.S. exchanges on September 18th, marking a new era for regulated altcoin investment. The new regulations not only open the door to compliant investment for institutional investors but also create more opportunities for retail investors. With the current XRP price stable around $3 and expected to break through $5 or even $10, investor interest in the crypto market is rapidly increasing. Against this backdrop, IOTA Miner, with its cross-chain computing power integration and DeFi dividend mechanism, has become a hot topic in the passive income space. The platform offers one-click registration, flexible payment, diversified contract solutions, and green energy mines, allowing investors to enjoy stable daily returns without active operation, meeting the market demand for low barriers to entry, high security, and sustainable returns. Six Reasons to Choose IOTA Miner Compliant Operations, Transparency, and Trust Headquartered in the UK, we strictly adhere to financial regulations, ensuring transparent contract information and guaranteed fund security. Zero Barrier to Participation No mining rigs or technical skills required, simply register and start mining. Powered by Green Energy Our global mining farms utilize 100% renewable energy, ensuring stable, environmentally friendly, and efficient operation. Multi-Currency Support Accepts mainstream assets such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, and USDC, offering flexible and convenient deposits and withdrawals. Industry-Leading Technical Support We have partnered with Bitmain to create an efficient and secure mining ecosystem, leveraging top-tier hardware and technology. Top Security Cloudflare protection, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication safeguard user assets throughout the entire…

Expectations for an XRP bull run are growing, with IOTA Miner cloud mining users earning 7,700 XRP daily.

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 19:28
Union
U$0.013871-9.98%
SIX
SIX$0.02193+0.04%
Solana
SOL$238.3-2.96%
Binance Coin
BNB$991.86+0.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,506.51-1.23%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1863-3.62%
XRP
XRP$2.9928-1.98%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14192+4.44%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a streamlined certification process for spot cryptocurrency ETFs: Any crypto asset with at least six months of futures trading history on Coinbase will be eligible for ETF listing. This historic move will facilitate the official launch of the XRP and DOGE ETFs on major U.S. exchanges on September 18th, marking a new era for regulated altcoin investment.

The new regulations not only open the door to compliant investment for institutional investors but also create more opportunities for retail investors. With the current XRP price stable around $3 and expected to break through $5 or even $10, investor interest in the crypto market is rapidly increasing.

Against this backdrop, IOTA Miner, with its cross-chain computing power integration and DeFi dividend mechanism, has become a hot topic in the passive income space. The platform offers one-click registration, flexible payment, diversified contract solutions, and green energy mines, allowing investors to enjoy stable daily returns without active operation, meeting the market demand for low barriers to entry, high security, and sustainable returns.

Six Reasons to Choose IOTA Miner

Compliant Operations, Transparency, and Trust

Headquartered in the UK, we strictly adhere to financial regulations, ensuring transparent contract information and guaranteed fund security.

Zero Barrier to Participation

No mining rigs or technical skills required, simply register and start mining.

Powered by Green Energy

Our global mining farms utilize 100% renewable energy, ensuring stable, environmentally friendly, and efficient operation.

Multi-Currency Support

Accepts mainstream assets such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, and USDC, offering flexible and convenient deposits and withdrawals.

Industry-Leading Technical Support

We have partnered with Bitmain to create an efficient and secure mining ecosystem, leveraging top-tier hardware and technology.

Top Security

Cloudflare protection, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication safeguard user assets throughout the entire process.

How to quickly earn daily income with IOTA Miner

Step 1: Register for a free account on the IOTA Miner platform using any email address (new users receive a $15 welcome bonus and a $0.6 daily sign-in bonus).

Step 2: The platform offers a variety of contract plans suitable for different users. Choose the one that suits you and increase your stable income.

Step 3: Wait for the contract period to end and withdraw your capital and earnings.

The following is an example of your potential earnings:

Contract TypefundsperiodDaily incomeprincipal plus total earnings
DOGE/LTC$1002Day$5$100+$10
BTC/BCH$1,50012Day$18.75$1,500+$225
BTC/BCH$6,00030Day$84$6,000+$2,520
DOGE/LTC$25,00035Day$407.5$25,000+$14,262.5
BTC/BCH$100,00030Day$1,910$100,000+$57,300
BTC/BCH$300,00055Day$7,200$300,000+396,000

Income description:

“Mining income will be automatically credited to your account the day after the contract takes effect.”

“When your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw to your personal wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to achieve continuous rolling appreciation.”

Limited-Time Referral Bonus

Invite a friend = Instant Earn $36.8!

Trigger now with a $480 contract. Quantities are limited, so promote now and earn!

Summary

With growing anticipation for an XRP bull market and the SEC’s streamlined ETF certification process, the XRP and DOGE ETFs will be listed on major US exchanges on September 18th, creating new compliant investment opportunities for investors.

Against this backdrop, IOTA Miner, with its cross-chain computing power integration, DeFi dividend mechanism, green energy mining farms, and multi-currency support, is an ideal choice for investors seeking passive income. From zero-entry registration and one-click mining to high security and transparent operations, IOTA Miner makes crypto mining easy, reliable, and highly profitable.

With the XRP bull market upon us, IOTA Miner cloud mining offers zero-entry daily returns, and limited-time referral rewards easily increase!

Official website: https://iotaminer.com/

Contact email: [email protected]

Android or Apple version download: https://iotaminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

Source: https://finbold.com/expectations-for-an-xrp-bull-run-are-growing-with-iota-miner-cloud-mining-users-earning-7700-xrp-daily/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16006-4.89%
Gravity
G$0.01104-3.49%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04387-5.87%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.432-1.49%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.86-2.73%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013874-9.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-4.24%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate