ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Experienced Analyst Predicts “When Bitcoin Will Peak” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson has made a remarkable assessment of Bitcoin’s current market cycle. According to Wedson, Bitcoin has entered the final stages of a similar process compared to previous cycles, 528 days having passed since the last halving (April 19, 2024). Wedson reminded that the number of days between the halving and the all-time highs (ATH) in historical data was 371 in 2012, approximately 525 in 2016 and 546 in 2020, respectively. “This small but steady extension trend suggests that we are in the final phase of the current cycle,” he said. The analyst also argued that other cycle metrics such as the Fractal Cycle and Max Intersect SMA similarly indicate that the top is near. According to Wedson’s calculations, Bitcoin could see a potential peak on October 19, 2025, which is 548 days away. If this process extends to 561 days, the date could shift to November 1, 2025. “Considering the consistency of four-year cycles, it is possible that we will reach the current price peak within 30 days at most,” Wedson said, noting that the market is approaching a critical threshold. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-analyst-predicts-when-bitcoin-will-peak/The post Experienced Analyst Predicts “When Bitcoin Will Peak” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson has made a remarkable assessment of Bitcoin’s current market cycle. According to Wedson, Bitcoin has entered the final stages of a similar process compared to previous cycles, 528 days having passed since the last halving (April 19, 2024). Wedson reminded that the number of days between the halving and the all-time highs (ATH) in historical data was 371 in 2012, approximately 525 in 2016 and 546 in 2020, respectively. “This small but steady extension trend suggests that we are in the final phase of the current cycle,” he said. The analyst also argued that other cycle metrics such as the Fractal Cycle and Max Intersect SMA similarly indicate that the top is near. According to Wedson’s calculations, Bitcoin could see a potential peak on October 19, 2025, which is 548 days away. If this process extends to 561 days, the date could shift to November 1, 2025. “Considering the consistency of four-year cycles, it is possible that we will reach the current price peak within 30 days at most,” Wedson said, noting that the market is approaching a critical threshold. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-analyst-predicts-when-bitcoin-will-peak/

Experienced Analyst Predicts “When Bitcoin Will Peak”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 14:15
COM
COM$0.003945-22.43%
Aethir
ATH$0.02366-7.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
NEAR
NEAR$1.88-6.28%

Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson has made a remarkable assessment of Bitcoin’s current market cycle.

According to Wedson, Bitcoin has entered the final stages of a similar process compared to previous cycles, 528 days having passed since the last halving (April 19, 2024).

Wedson reminded that the number of days between the halving and the all-time highs (ATH) in historical data was 371 in 2012, approximately 525 in 2016 and 546 in 2020, respectively. “This small but steady extension trend suggests that we are in the final phase of the current cycle,” he said.

The analyst also argued that other cycle metrics such as the Fractal Cycle and Max Intersect SMA similarly indicate that the top is near.

According to Wedson’s calculations, Bitcoin could see a potential peak on October 19, 2025, which is 548 days away. If this process extends to 561 days, the date could shift to November 1, 2025.

“Considering the consistency of four-year cycles, it is possible that we will reach the current price peak within 30 days at most,” Wedson said, noting that the market is approaching a critical threshold.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-analyst-predicts-when-bitcoin-will-peak/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.003952-22.43%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-14.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05889-8.82%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,944.81
$103,944.81$103,944.81

-1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,503.73
$3,503.73$3,503.73

-2.37%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.98
$160.98$160.98

-3.45%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2583
$2.2583$2.2583

-2.95%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16185
$0.16185$0.16185

-3.06%