Experienced Analyst Predicts “When Bitcoin Will Peak”

Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson has made a remarkable assessment of Bitcoin’s current market cycle.

According to Wedson, Bitcoin has entered the final stages of a similar process compared to previous cycles, 528 days having passed since the last halving (April 19, 2024).

Wedson reminded that the number of days between the halving and the all-time highs (ATH) in historical data was 371 in 2012, approximately 525 in 2016 and 546 in 2020, respectively. “This small but steady extension trend suggests that we are in the final phase of the current cycle,” he said.

The analyst also argued that other cycle metrics such as the Fractal Cycle and Max Intersect SMA similarly indicate that the top is near.

According to Wedson’s calculations, Bitcoin could see a potential peak on October 19, 2025, which is 548 days away. If this process extends to 561 days, the date could shift to November 1, 2025.

“Considering the consistency of four-year cycles, it is possible that we will reach the current price peak within 30 days at most,” Wedson said, noting that the market is approaching a critical threshold.

*This is not investment advice.

