Expert Analysis: Is PEPENODE the Best Meme Coin for 100x Gains in 2025?

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 04:30
Meme coin enthusiasts are eagerly stockpiling PEPENODE (PEPENODE) before altseason euphoria fully kicks in. As the first Mine-to-Earn meme coin, PEPENODE is attracting a lot of attention, and has already hit the $1.3 million milestone in its recently launched presale.

The project is introducing a gamified virtual mining world with real meme coin payouts. Without the need to invest in a physical mining rig, PEPENODE holders can start mining for rewards in the form of popular meme coins like Pepe (PEPE) and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN).

One of the main reasons investors are now doubling down on PEPENODE is that all signs now point to an imminent altcoin season. CoinMarketCap’s altseason index recently hit 74, meaning that 74 of the top 100 cryptos have officially outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) over the past three months.

Because meme coin bull cycles have historically peaked during full-fledged altcoin rallies, PEPENODE’s presale discount could provide a unique opportunity to get in at a ground-level price. You can buy PEPENODE at a presale rate of $0.001066 before the next price increase takes effect.

Altseason Heats up as Smart Money Shifts to Small-Cap Coins

A few critical signs typically start cropping up before altcoins undergo a parabolic rally. The first indicators of an altseason can be seen when large-cap altcoins start to outperform Bitcoin.

A quick look at the numbers reveals how Ethereum (ETH) is currently up nearly 105% from its June lows, while BTC has only gained about 15% during this time. In fact, ETH also hit a new all-time high above $4,650 less than a month ago.

In the next phase, investor funds begin to trickle down to lower-cap coins. Per analyst Aaron Dishner, the market has entered what he calls “Phase 4 of the altseason cycle.”

Dishner mentions that at this stage, we are already in an altseason and expects mid and small-cap altcoins to experience explosive gains.

But it’s worth noting that the Crypto Fear and Greed Index is still reflecting a “neutral” reading. Past altcoin rallies have only been explosive during an “extreme greed” situation.

This means that we’re yet to truly see the kind of vertical rallies in lower-cap altcoins that often occur during a full-blown altseason. As a result, investors are rushing towards presales like PEPENODE to take advantage of this short window of opportunity before the rest of the market catches up.

Is PEPENODE the Next 100x Meme Coin for This Altseason?

PEPENODE is gaining prominence in the Web3 community due to its ambitious vision of creating a fully virtual mining rig for meme coins. Using PEPENODE tokens, you will be able to mine real meme coins through the project’s gamified mining portal.

The first step involves buying “meme nodes” for your custom virtual server room. You can command higher mining power and earn more meme coin rewards if you have more meme nodes.

Using PEPENODE tokens, you can even upgrade your virtual mining facility to mine meme coins more effectively. This setup will then unlock exclusive airdrop rewards in the form of PEPE, FARTCOIN, and other meme coins to be added down the line.

Early supporters have already shown enthusiasm, and the PEPENODE presale has raised more than $1.3 million in just weeks since its launch.

In his latest YouTube video, financial analyst Michael Wrubel highlights how the project’s novel mine-to-earn concept can help it gain a lasting competitive edge.

Wrubel believes that an exchange listing this year, a timeline seen as likely within the PEPENODE community, could easily unlock up to 100x gains for PEPENODE.

Early buyers can lock in the price of $0.001066 before the current round of the presale sells out. They can then immediately stake their tokens for a dynamic APY hovering around 1,000%.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

