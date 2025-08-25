Expert Predicts BlackRock Will Launch XRP ETF as XRP Surpasses BlackRock Market Cap

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 22:33
Capverse
CAP$0.06554-0.90%
XRP
XRP$2.9351-3.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019568-3.87%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000783-2.24%

With XRP overtaking BlackRock in the global assets ranking, Zach Rector voiced a firm conviction that the world’s largest asset manager will eventually launch an XRP ETF. 

XRP registered a significant rally over the weekend, which saw it overtake BlackRock in the global asset ranking. The cryptocurrency reached a 7-day high of $3.12 yesterday, translating to a market cap of $185.18 billion. 

XRP Enters Top 100 Global Assets Ranking

This performance catapulted XRP into the top 100 global assets by market cap, while surpassing BlackRock along the way. Despite recording a slight correction to $2.98, XRP continues to rank ahead of BlackRock and remains among the world’s top 100 assets. 

– Advertisement –
XRP ranks among the top 100 largest assets globally

At the current price of $2.98, XRP has a valuation of roughly $178 billion. However, BlackRock, whose stock trades at $1,148 at the time of publication, boasts a market cap of $177.8 billion. 

“BlackRock Will Launch XRP ETF”

As expected, XRP’s community members have been celebrating the latest milestone, with some making bold predictions about the cryptocurrency. One of these forecasts came from popular community figure Zach Rector. 

He suggested that it could be an awkward moment for the BlackRock team members to watch as XRP’s market cap surpasses that of the firm. Consequently, Rector predicted that BlackRock, which currently offers Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, will definitely file and launch a similar product for XRP. 

The reasoning is that with XRP’s soaring valuations in the global asset ranking, the world’s largest asset manager may see value in the cryptocurrency. 

Rector also issued another bold forecast, speculating that the potential BlackRock XRP ETF will outperform the company’s Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETHA). At press time, ETHA boasts a total inflow of $12.15 billion, positioning it as the best-performing spot Ethereum ETF globally. 

No Immediate Plans for XRP ETF 

Despite Rector’s bold prediction, BlackRock has continued to dismiss any immediate plans to roll out a spot ETF tied to XRP. The company has yet to show interest in XRP even though several asset managers are vying to launch spot XRP ETFs in the United States. 

However, many expect the company to change its stance following the conclusion of the Ripple lawsuit, which removed the regulatory tension surrounding the token. 

Meanwhile, Nate Geraci of NovaDius Wealth Management warned that BlackRock risks losing its dominance in the crypto ETF market if it delays filing for an XRP ETF. 

DisClamier: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author’s personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic opinion. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

Source: https://thecryptobasic.com/2025/08/25/expert-predicts-blackrock-will-launch-xrp-etf-as-xrp-surpasses-blackrock-market-cap/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=expert-predicts-blackrock-will-launch-xrp-etf-as-xrp-surpasses-blackrock-market-cap

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin broke key $115K support triggering bear market signals. I analyze the next critical levels and share my trading strategy.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
MemeCore
M$0.45534+2.92%
Share
Medium2025/08/25 23:38
Share
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004606-0.02%
Share
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Share
Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Which crypto will lead this bull run and deliver the kind of returns that change lives?
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00224035-4.43%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002392-13.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0069+1.92%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/25 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000