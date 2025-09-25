Expert Reveals Why XRP Won’t Mirror Bitcoin’s Path And Why A Decoupling Is Imminent

The crypto market has long moved in the shadow of Bitcoin, because for years, its rallies and sharp drops have pulled nearly every other digital asset such as XRP with it. However, according to Versan Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, the XRP token could break away from this cycle. According to him, XRP is on a different mission, one that goes beyond speculation and closer to real-world use. That role is why he says it will not mirror Bitcoin’s path, and why a decoupling is now on the horizon. Versan Aljarrah Reveals XRP’s Institutional Role Sets It Apart From Bitcoin Aljarrah stresses that XRP does not follow Bitcoin’s “digital gold” story. While Bitcoin serves as a store of value, XRP serves a very different purpose. In the X post, the expert refers to the cryptocurrency as a bridge asset for banks and financial institutions. In today's financial world, cross-border payments can often be slow, expensive, and risky because of foreign-exchange issues. XRP addresses these problems by cutting out multiple intermediaries. According to Aljarrah, this practical utility places XRP closer to the daily operations of global finance, rather than the speculative trading behavior that defines Bitcoin. Rather than acting like a typical cryptocurrency, XRP is evolving into core financial infrastructure. That transformation, according to Aljarrah, could move XRP far beyond a purely speculative asset and position it as part of the underlying system that connects currencies and payment networks worldwide. Why Regulatory Clarity And Adoption Drive XRP Toward Decoupling For years, one of the biggest obstacles facing XRP was legal uncertainty. Ripple Labs, the company associated with XRP, was embroiled in a lawsuit with the SEC. But that cloud has now lifted. Court rulings have made it clear that XRP sales on public exchanges are not securities transactions, and with the appeals dropped, the case is now closed. With the court issue resolved, attention is shifting to growth, as developers are now adding new tools for institutions to the XRP ecosystem, including automated market making, stablecoin support, and updated token standards. Banks, fintech companies, and payment providers are starting to test and integrate with XRP. At the same time, the XRP Ledger is growing stronger. Ripple has also launched RLUSD, a stablecoin, and is working on obtaining banking licenses worldwide. All these steps point toward a token that evolves into financial infrastructure rather than remaining a speculative play. Aljarrah notes that these changes mean XRP will no longer move like Bitcoin. Its price will not only depend on market speculation but also on its usage, the strength of regulations, and the growing demand for instant settlement. For these reasons, he believes decoupling is certain. Over time, XRP will carve its own path as adoption spreads and its role in finance becomes more central. Featured image from DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com 