Expert Says No to XRP 8–10% Return Offerings — Here’s Why

Well-known XRP commentator Digital Asset Investor (DAI) says he is staying out of the current 8–10% yield offerings, choosing security over returns. In a tweet, he highlighted that while some XRP yield products are advertising 8–10% annual returns, he would rather “trade 3–5% of that yield" for an insurance policy protecting his XRP holdings against loss with a well-established insurance company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.