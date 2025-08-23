Expert Says XRP Can Easily Double from Here; Here’s How

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 22:19
U
U$0.01722+14.80%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00231049+2.71%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006225-1.56%
XRP
XRP$3.0216-0.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02214-2.25%
SphereX
HERE$0.00036+0.84%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000806+7.61%

XRP continues to trade around $3 mark, market analyst Zach Rector believes it could easily double before the launch of U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs). 

Drawing from past patterns with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, he warns that investors should also be prepared for a sharp correction once approvals finally arrive.

XRP ETF Anticipation

In his latest update, Rector explained that anticipation for XRP ETFs could fuel strong buying momentum in the months ahead. He compared the situation to Bitcoin and Ethereum, which saw major “buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news” runs around their ETF launches.

– Advertisement –

Ahead of approval, he said Bitcoin rallied nearly 80%, while Ethereum gained about 25%. However, after their ETFs went live, both assets faced steep corrections. Bitcoin dropped around 30%, and Ethereum fell 40%.

Applying this playbook to XRP, Rector said the altcoin could “easily double” before its ETFs begin trading, but he expects a strong pullback shortly after.

SEC Delay Creates October Focus

For context, the U.S. SEC recently delayed its ruling on several XRP spot ETFs, including filings from Grayscale, 21Shares, and CoinShares. The final deadline for a decision has been set for late October 2025.

According to Rector, this delay sets the stage for months of speculative buying, with October now marked as the decisive moment. Market watchers expect a surge in demand ahead of approval, followed by a sell-off once the agency announces the decision.

Institutional Inflows Could Change the Picture

Despite his warning of a post-approval correction, Rector acknowledged that consistent inflows into XRP ETFs could quickly reverse selling pressure. Analysts have projected that billions of dollars could flow into these products once trading begins.

Specifically, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg has suggested XRP could attract $5 billion in inflows in its first month, while JPMorgan analysts believe $8 billion could pour in during its first year. Meanwhile, some price forecasts even suggest XRP could reach as high as $26 under strong institutional demand.

Another Big Catalyst in October

Adding to the significance of October 2025, Ripple is also awaiting a clearance from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on its federal banking charter application. For context, Ripple filed for the charter last month, and the review timeline suggests a decision could also arrive in October.

This means XRP and Ripple could be facing two major regulatory breakthroughs in the same month, ETF approval and banking status, creating a pivotal moment for both the company and the token.

DisClamier: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author’s personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic opinion. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

Source: https://thecryptobasic.com/2025/08/23/expert-says-xrp-can-easily-double-from-here-heres-how/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=expert-says-xrp-can-easily-double-from-here-heres-how

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Ethereum (ETH) is flashing warning signals. With over 90% of its supply in profit, analysts caution that a selloff could unfold ahead of Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech. While traders brace for ETH volatility, investors are turning their eyes toward the top cryptos to buy now—and three stand out: Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), Pepe (PEPE), and Memecoin (MEME). […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004181+6.63%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001132+3.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 22:15
Share
Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

PANews reported on August 23rd that Liquid Capital founder Yi Lihua wrote on the X platform: "As we expected, after ETH broke through its all-time high, the next target was to reach a new high for the BTC exchange rate. ETH's target is to exceed 10,000. During the interest rate cut cycle, ETH has consistently outperformed BTC, and at the same time, mainstream cryptocurrencies have seen a rally (including ETH ecosystem leaders ENA, AAVE, Pendle, UNI, as well as SOL, TON, LTC, etc.). Once again, avoid shorting and increase your positions during pullbacks. In a bull market, don't be afraid of high prices, and don't use high leverage to prevent short-term pullbacks. Focus on exploring OTC income."
Threshold
T$0.01693+2.23%
Solana
SOL$203.03+4.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,887.61-1.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 22:39
Share
Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05413+16.81%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.2043+7.46%
Movement
MOVE$0.1327+0.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Share

Trending News

More

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Ethereum Monetizes Open Source

IRS Digital Assets Chief Trish Turner Resigns After Three Months