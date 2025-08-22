Expert Says XRP Rally to $3,000 Would Only Make a Few People Rich: Here’s Why

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/22 17:10
The pundit behind the 24hrsCrypto account has argued that an XRP rally to lofty price targets would only make a few people rich. Notably, many XRP proponents have repeatedly suggested that XRP is undervalued and could eventually climb to $100 or even $1,000. However, these predictions often trigger criticism.  Particularly, these skeptics usually point to two reasons. First, they argue that XRP's market cap would become unreasonably large at those prices. Second, they claim such a rally would turn millions of people into billionaires, with XRP currently boasting 6.88 million wallets. They believe this is unrealistic. Nonetheless, market commentator 24hrsCrypto recently tackled this issue in a YouTube session, focusing on the second claim. He said the idea that millions would suddenly become rich misunderstands how XRP holdings are actually distributed. XRP Rich List Shows Only A Few Could Become Wealthy To explain, 24hrsCrypto discussed the XRP rich list. He started with the lowest tier, where just over 3 million wallets hold between 0 and 20 XRP each. He described these as scraps left over in exchanges or test wallets.  XRP Rich List for 0 to 20 XRP WalletsXRP Rich List for 0 to 20 XRP WalletsXRP Rich List for 0 to 20 XRP Wallets On average, these wallets contain about 7 XRP, which he rounded to 8. At today's prices, that works out to less than $25 per wallet. The next tier includes 2.5 million wallets with balances between 20 and 500 XRP. Together, these wallets hold about 210.5 million XRP. On average, each wallet in this group has roughly 83 XRP, worth around $240. XRP Rich List for 20 to 500 XRP WalletsXRP Rich List for 20 to 500 XRP WalletsXRP Rich List for 20 to 500 XRP Wallets Adding both categories together, there are about 5.6 million wallets, already 81% of total XRP wallets, with a combined balance close to 233.8 million XRP. However, 24hrsCrypto stressed that the average person in these groups holds only pocket change, not life-changing wealth. As a result, even if XRP hits lofty targets like $1,000, their balances would not reach millions or billions. XRP Rich List for 0 to 500 XRP WalletsXRP Rich List for 0 to 500 XRP WalletsXRP Rich List for 0 to 500 XRP Wallets Most XRP Whale Investors Own Multiple Wallets He then moved to the upper brackets, where wallets carry anywhere from 1,000 XRP up to 5 million. While the numbers look big, he pointed out that wallet counts do not equal individual people. Specifically, many investors spread their holdings across several wallets.  One person might keep 10,000 XRP in one wallet, 25,000 tokens in another, and 50,000 XRP in yet another. This means the actual number of people in these larger brackets is far smaller than the charts suggest. To him, this makes the argument that "millions" will become wealthy completely flawed. Out of billions of people worldwide, only a tiny fraction owns enough XRP to see life-changing gains. Most holders only control between $25 and $240 worth of tokens.  Notably, to own 500 XRP today, someone would need to spend about $1,400. He argued that this alone shows how few people could truly benefit on a massive scale. XRP's Long-Term Price Prospect 24hrsCrypto then discussed XRP's long-term price outlook. He believes XRP will eventually reach $100 and could climb as high as $2,000 or even $3,000. He insisted that critics may doubt this, but the math and time will prove them wrong.  Essentially, the market pundit believes the structure of XRP ownership guarantees that only a small group of holders would see extraordinary gains, while the majority would not.

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Your daily access to the back room.
Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

A lawmaker in the Philippines has submitted a bill seeking to establish a strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) in the country.  In June, Rep. Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte introduced House Bill 421, known as the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, which proposes the establishment of a national BTC stockpile. Although the bill was introduced in June, the public only recently learned about it.  Philippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposalPhilippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposal Philippines’ Bitcoin Reserve Proposal  Notably, the bill proposed that the Philippine government should direct the country’s central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), to establish an SBR. Under the program, the BSP governor is mandated to acquire up to 2,000 BTC per year over five years, building a total reserve of 10,000 BTC.  The bill proposes that the acquisition must be transparent and strategic to minimize any potential market disruption. According to the bill, the entire 10,000 BTC will be held in a strategic reserve for a minimum of 20 years.  If the legislation is enacted, the central bank governor shall publish an annual report highlighting the progress of the SBR program throughout the 20-year holding period.  A year before the minimum holding period ends, the BSP governor shall inform Congress on whether the country should continue with the SBR program. Upon expiration of the 20-year holding period, the governor can recommend selling the Bitcoin in the reserve. However, only 10% of the total holdings can be sold over two years to prevent large sell-offs.  Rationale Behind Establishing an SBR in the Philippines  While the Philippines currently holds gold and U.S. dollar reserves, Miguel argued that establishing an SBR is crucial to safeguard the country’s financial standing and tackle its rising debt.  In the explanatory note, Rep. Miguel presented key arguments why the Philippine government should consider creating an SBR. It mentioned Bitcoin’s remarkable growth over the years, with Jerome Powell, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, characterizing it as digital gold.  The explanatory note pointed out that Bitcoin has outperformed other financial instruments, boasting a 40% CAGR over the past five years. According to Miguel, Bitcoin’s remarkable performance coincides with President Trump’s endorsement of establishing a national Bitcoin stockpile in the United States.  He also pointed out that other countries, including El Salvador and Brazil, have established their Bitcoin Reserve initiatives. With the U.S. and other countries showing interest in Bitcoin, Miguel emphasized that the trend could trigger a wave of BTC acquisition globally. Hence, he suggests that the Philippines should also get involved in the strategic Bitcoin reserve initiative.
