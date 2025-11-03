ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Analysts predict spot XRP ETFs could spark a price breakout, with whales buying over $340M in XRP recently.Analysts predict spot XRP ETFs could spark a price breakout, with whales buying over $340M in XRP recently.

Expert: Spot Ripple (XRP) ETFs Could Debut Within 2 Weeks

By: CryptoPotato
2025/11/03 16:31
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.0005169+14.81%
XRP
XRP$2.5425+9.22%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003439-3.58%

The cryptocurrency industry is preparing for a major milestone as the first spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are expected to debut within the next two weeks.

Experts believe that the end of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) litigation against Ripple has removed a major barrier for the firm, clearing the path for approvals.

XRP ETF Launch Signals Shift in SEC’s Crypto Stance

Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, shared via X that he anticipates the launch of these investment products soon. “Sometime in next two weeks, I expect launch of first spot XRP ETFs,” he wrote.

The analyst described the upcoming development as a shift in regulatory tone, calling it the “final nail in the coffin of previous anti-crypto regulators.” He highlighted how the SEC had maintained litigation against Ripple for five years that ended only three months ago, emphasizing that they have come a long way.

The case began in December 2020 when the financial watchdog accused Ripple of conducting an unregistered securities offering through XRP sales, and officially ended in August 2025 when both parties filed a joint dismissal of their appeals.

Canary Capital is reportedly leading the charge, with its spot XRP ETF targeting a launch date around November 13. If confirmed, this would mark the first time the cryptocurrency is offered through a regulated investment vehicle in the United States, allowing investors to gain exposure to it without directly holding it.

The extended U.S. government shutdown had also caused delays at the SEC, preventing it from meeting key deadlines for several pending spot XRP ETF approvals. Grayscale’s proposal was initially set for review on October 17 before the process was put on hold. The situation also impacted other applicants, including 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares, and WisdomTree.

Approvals Could Trigger Price Breakout

Analysts believe the launch of spot XRP ETFs will have a massive impact on the token’s price. One explained how XRP will be seen as the token with the strongest use case and the most potential, especially for fast and low-cost global payments. For context, spot Bitcoin ETFs reached one hundred billion dollars in assets, and some analysts believe XRP could easily match that level. Whales have already bought over $340 million XRP in the past month, including a single $1 billion purchase.

At the same time, trading on the XRP Ledger’s decentralized exchange is expected to grow in the coming weeks, which could reduce the amount of the token available on centralized exchanges. This combination of rising demand and shrinking supply is creating what experts are calling XRP’s breakout moment, with price targets reaching $5 or more.

The post Expert: Spot Ripple (XRP) ETFs Could Debut Within 2 Weeks appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1558-1.98%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014903+4.23%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0047495+50.83%
Allo
RWA$0.0045-1.16%
Starpower
STAR$0.12215-0.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,460.53
$105,460.53$105,460.53

+0.38%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,533.79
$3,533.79$3,533.79

+0.40%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5425
$2.5425$2.5425

+0.52%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.81
$165.81$165.81

-0.28%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17854
$0.17854$0.17854

-0.38%