Expert: ‘The Flows are Coming, XRP Was Built for This’ – Here’s What it Means

ISO 20022 deadline looms, banks prepare for global transition.

Expert highlights XRP’s role as bridge for settlement flows.

Ripple case resolved, attention shifts to XRP’s real-world utility.

According to a video shared by Ripple Van Winkle, a crypto researcher, on X, the global banking sector faces a definitive shift as the ISO 20022 standard becomes mandatory in November 2025. He emphasized that this deadline would be the last phase, and banks were not allowed additional extensions or delays.

The video underlined that all the major financial institutions are expected to use the new messaging standard. This progress is set to shift trillions of settlement flows onto modernized rails that will provide more speed and efficiency to transactions.

XRP Positioned Ahead of the Transition

Ripple Van Winkle highlighted that XRP was built to align with ISO 20022, making it an asset that could play a direct role in the migration. He showed that XRP is already a payment bridge, and it has a chance to interoperate between various networks as banks start adapting to the new standard.

It is noted that the design of the XRP Ledger may enable settlement flows to be traced in real time once the migration speed increases. As the legal lawsuit of Ripple vs. the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission came to an end, with both sides discarding their appeals, regulatory uncertainty has been removed, which further strengthens the case of XRP.

Implications for Banks and Markets

The final deadline places mounting pressure on banks to upgrade infrastructure ahead of the transition. Lack of compliance may interfere with access to modern settlement systems, which explains the urgency of changing before November 2025.

Meanwhile, there is increasing interest in using XRP as the system changes. Analysts believe that once flows begin shifting, XRP’s role as a bridge asset could become more visible across global networks.

Conclusion

Ripple Van Winkle’s comments highlight the scale of the ISO 20022 transition and the possible significance of XRP within it. With the deadline approaching, discussions around the asset’s relevance to future settlement flows continue to gain traction in financial circles.

