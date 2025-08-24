Expert Warns: Bitcoin Could Crash to $70K, Altcoins Face 80% Bloodbath

In his latest analysis, he warned that if BTC falls below $108,000, it would confirm a bearish signal and potentially trigger a correction down to the $60,000–$70,000 range, which he views as the next major support zone.

At press time, Bitcoin trades near $114,800, still holding above the level il Capo flagged as critical. The cryptocurrency hit a fresh all-time high of $124,450 just over a week ago but has since pulled back by more than 7%.

The analyst added that such a decline could spark a capitulation across the broader market, with altcoins potentially losing between 50% and 80% of their value. He has consistently maintained a cautious outlook even as Bitcoin repeatedly set new records in recent months.

For now, Bitcoin’s price action suggests resilience, but il Capo believes confirmation below $108,000 could mark the beginning of a much deeper downturn.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

