Experts Reveal the Top Cryptos to Accumulate Before the Next Rally

Cryptocurrency markets have cooled over the past week, with higher-than-expected producer price inflation triggering a wave of selling. Many altcoins dropped 5–10%, and liquidations added pressure to short-term prices.

Despite the dip, analysts highlight opportunities for strategic accumulation, particularly in the broader crypto space and the rapidly growing meme coin sector.

Bitcoin has shown resilience, sliding from $124,000 to $113,000 but maintaining its long-term upward trend alongside Ethereum.

The meme coin market is nearing a $70 billion valuation, spotlighting select coins and presale tokens that investors may want to accumulate before the next Bitcoin rally.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

The crypto market is in a correction, but whales and institutional investors are still buying Bitcoin, showing confidence despite short-term dips.

Michael Saylor’s company continues strategic accumulation, while Japan’s Metaplanet recently boosted its holdings, now totaling 18,888 BTC, worth $2.2 billion, according to Tech in Asia.

These moves demonstrate that large investors are thinking long-term, looking for ways to maximize the utility and returns of their Bitcoin holdings.

Enter Bitcoin Hyper, a new Layer 2 solution built on Solana’s virtual machine (SVM). By enabling faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions while also offering access to staking, lending, and DeFi protocols, the project provides BTC holders new ways to leverage their assets.

For investors, their large Bitcoin holdings can do more than sit idle. They can earn additional yield, influence governance, and access new opportunities in decentralized finance.

The Bitcoin Hyper presale has already raised nearly $11 million, attracting early participants with benefits such as staking rewards above 100% APY, governance rights, and lower Layer 2 transaction fees.

Analysts see strong upside potential, with some projecting 20x to 50x gains once the token launches. With whales actively accumulating and demand surging, the opportunity to secure presale allocations may close quickly.

This growing ecosystem illustrates a broader trend: large Bitcoin holders are not just waiting for price appreciation. They are seeking solutions that expand Bitcoin’s functionality and unlock new avenues for growth.

Layer 2 solutions like Bitcoin Hyper are becoming key tools in that strategy, connecting traditional BTC accumulation with innovative DeFi opportunities.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

The PENGU token is trading at roughly $0.03025 as of mid-August 2025, down 1% in the last 24 hours and nearly 17% over the past week following a strong prior rally.

Despite this pullback, the token maintains a market cap near $2 billion, a fully diluted value of $2.6 billion, and over $500 million in daily trading volume.

Beyond its price, Pudgy Penguins distinguishes itself through cultural and commercial presence. Originally an Ethereum NFT collection launched in 2021, it has grown into a global brand, including toys in Walmart, animated shorts, and a family-friendly YouTube series, Lil Pudgies.

Recent collaborations with LOL Land and TBV expand its ecosystem with rare merchandise and games.

Institutional interest is increasing. Canary Capital has filed for a PENGU-focused ETF, holding both tokens and NFTs, exemplifying how meme culture is merging with traditional finance.

Pudgy Penguins combines strong branding, mainstream visibility, and token utility. Trading 47% below its all-time high, now could be a prime opportunity for accumulation.

While broader market volatility may temper momentum, the discounted price makes it an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Bonk (BONK)

Bonk Coin is back in the spotlight after NASDAQ-listed SafetyShot Inc. injected $25 million, according to SolanaFloor. The deal includes a 10% revenue-sharing stake in Bonk.fun, a Solana-based token launch platform, expanding the ecosystem’s utility.

After sliding 45% from July highs, $BONK is holding key support near $0.000022, with a potential drop to $0.000015 if it falters.

But the outlook isn’t all bearish: a 1 trillion $BONK burn set for when holders hit 1 million, plus the SafetyShot treasury buy, provide strong support and potential upside.

The tug-of-war between retail selling and growing institutional accumulation is defining Bonk Coin’s trajectory, offering both volatility and opportunity as it moves into its next phase.

Snorter Token (SNORT)

There’s a new project making noise in the Solana ecosystem, Snorter Token, a powerful crypto trading bot built to give traders an edge.

Imagine spotting a token the moment it launches and being able to buy it instantly before the crowd. That’s what Snorter Token is designed to do: snipe new tokens at lightning speed, especially meme coins on Solana.

What makes it stand out is the combination of super-fast execution, ultra-low fees of just 0.85%, and a suite of safety features. It offers fraud protection, honeypot detection, rug-pull alerts, and copy trading so users can follow top strategies with ease.

Source – Snorter Token Twitter

On top of that, it supports simple tools like limit orders, entry and exit setups, and customizable slippage, making it practical for both beginners and advanced traders.

Backing this ecosystem is the Snorter Token, which is currently in phase two of its presale. The token is multi-chain, available on both Solana and Ethereum, and can be purchased directly on the project’s website using either crypto or credit card.

Staking is already live, with eye-catching returns of about 130% APY. Over 18 million SNORT tokens have already been staked by the community, signaling strong early participation and adding to project liquidity.

Best Wallet (BEST)

Best Wallet is a feature-rich, multi-chain crypto wallet live on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Supported by the $BEST token, the platform enables users to buy, store, swap, and manage crypto across 60+ chains while retaining full control of private keys.

Investors in the presale gain early access to upcoming crypto presales, reduced transaction fees, higher staking rewards, and community governance participation.

Additional features include cross-chain swaps, portfolio management, an address book, and advanced security protocols.

Upcoming releases include the Best Card (crypto debit card), NFT gallery, in-app crypto newsfeed, derivatives trading, and gas-free transactions.

The BEST token presale has raised over $14.9 million, providing multiple on-ramp options, including card and crypto payments, and positioning Best Wallet as a premier gateway for DeFi adoption.

TOKEN6900 (T6900)

TOKEN6900 continues the trend of no-utility meme coins gaining market attention. Launched under Brain Rot Finance, it thrives on fun and chaos, with no roadmap, white paper, or traditional utility.

Its slogan, “exactly one coin bigger than SPX6900,” captures its playful and unconventional spirit. For context, SPX6900 surged to an all-time high of $2.28, up from $0.002, joining the billion-dollar meme coin sector.

Likewise, the $USELESS coin achieved listings on three exchanges in a single day, showing that hype-driven tokens can gain strong traction. TOKEN6900 is positioned as the next contender in this trend.

The presale has raised $2.3 million of its $5 million hard cap and is open to everyone, with no private rounds or whitelists. Participants can join via ETH, BNB, USDT, or credit card.

Early buyers can stake in the Brain Rot Vault, earning 30–50% APY, making this a high-interest opportunity as the presale nears its close.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
