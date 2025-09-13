Experts Reveal Top 3 Low-Cap Meme Coins Destined To Be Bigger Than Shiba Inu

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/13 14:53
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04843+5.76%
Capverse
CAP$0.15103+4.48%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000544+0.18%
Wink
LIKE$0.011158+4.58%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002831+6.91%
Layer Brett

The post Experts Reveal Top 3 Low-Cap Meme Coins Destined To Be Bigger Than Shiba Inu appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Meme coins continue to draw attention as retail traders hunt for the next explosive play. Tokens like Ponke (PONKE), Bertram the Pomeranian (BERT), and Shiba Inu are making noise — but analysts are quick to warn that they lack the staying power, utility, and community-driven growth of newer entrants. That’s why many investors are bypassing these memes entirely and jumping straight into Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a viral Ethereum Layer 2 project already closing in on $3.5 million in presale funding in just several weeks. With tokens still priced at $0.0055 and staking APYs over 700%, Brett is being tipped as the meme coin most likely to leave SHIB and its imitators in the dust.

layer-brett-memecoin

Ponke: A quiet side bet

PONKE is trading around $0.106–$0.108 with a market cap near $59M. Built on Solana, it benefits from low fees and fast transactions. Some analysts are whispering about possible price targets of $0.30–$0.50 by late 2025. But here’s the problem: Ponke isn’t moving the needle. Daily volumes of $8–$10M suggest steady but uninspiring activity.

Bertram the Pomeranian: active but struggling

Bertram the Pomeranian (BERT) is priced near $0.072, with a market cap around $70.7M. BERT shows liquidity and participation, but direction is missing. With nearly its entire token supply already circulating, there’s little left to drive future demand. The hype of early trading has faded, and without fresh catalysts, PONKE risks being just another meme coin lost in the shuffle.

Shiba Inu – running out of steam

Shiba Inu is trading at fractions of a cent, and despite brief rallies, momentum has stalled. For SHIB to ever reach the dream target of $0.01, its market cap would need to exceed $5 trillion — more than the world’s biggest tech giants combined. With 589 trillion tokens still in circulation, even aggressive burns won’t save Shiba Inu.

Layer Brett – the top meme coin contender of 2025

While PONKE, BERT, and Shiba Inu fight for scraps, Layer Brett is seizing the spotlight. Its presale is closing in on $3.5 million in just several weeks, proving massive retail traction before listings even begin. At only $0.0055, it’s a genuine ground-floor opportunity.

What makes Layer Brett different is its foundation. It offers lightning-fast speeds, low fees, and real scalability — combined with meme culture that drives viral adoption. On top of that, early adopters are earning staking APYs over 700%, multiplying their holdings even before the token launches.

Conclusion: $LBRETT is the new king of memes

PONKE is quiet, BERT is struggling, and Shiba Inu is tapped out. Layer Brett, with its booming presale, insane staking rewards, and Ethereum Layer 2 backbone, is the only project with the mix of meme power and real utility to dominate the next bull run.

he Pi Network price continues to slide, leaving investors nervous as the token struggles to recover. Meanwhile, Chainlink is making headlines with big partnerships but still trading sideways. Against this backdrop, a new player is stealing attention: Layer Brett (LBRETT). Its presale is already approaching $3.4 million in just a number of weeks at a ground-floor entry price of just $0.0055. With early staking rewards still near 800% APY, analysts are tipping Layer Brett for 30x gains in 2025, easily outshining Pi Network and Chainlink.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0055. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Crypto buyers are entering a thrilling new cycle in which both hooked-up altcoins and disruptive presale tasks are fighting for attention. Cardano (ADA), one of the most recognized proof-of-stake blockchains, continues to draw robust community aid. Analysts predict ADA should climb to $5 through 2025, making it a consistent option for long-term holders. Yet, at […] The post Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1503+2.03%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01824-2.30%
MAY
MAY$0.048+7.84%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 15:00
Delin Holdings plans to establish a joint venture with ViaBTC to carry out cryptocurrency OTC trading and asset management services

Delin Holdings plans to establish a joint venture with ViaBTC to carry out cryptocurrency OTC trading and asset management services

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Glodon News, Delin Holdings (01709.HK) announced that on June 24, 2025, the company entered into a non-legally binding term sheet with Via
Octavia
VIA$0.0143-4.66%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-1.18%
PANews2025/06/25 13:57
Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets on Windows, macOS, and Linux, stealing keys and data. Read how it spreads and how to stay safe.   ModStealer malware is becoming one of the most pressing threats to crypto wallets.  Security researchers discovered that it can now infiltrate systems running Windows, macOS and Linux. Once installed, it extracts […] The post Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24382+1.49%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4657+1.23%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01824-2.30%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 15:30
