Experts Say Forget Solana, XRP ETF Front Run, This Explosive Altcoin Is Set For 13,000% Gains Before 2026

Crypto traders are raving with excitement, but not about Solana or the long-awaited XRP ETF. Instead, a new altcoin called Layer Brett is stealing the spotlight, with experts boldly predicting jaw-dropping gains of up to 13,000% by 2026. With its presale gaining traction, this new DeFi token could be the next breakout story—and here’s why:

LBRETT May Be Set To Witness Explosive Growth Soon

At first glance, Layer Brett looks like just another meme coin project that could easily be tossed into the same bucket as DOGE or SHIB since it plays off internet humor and community hype. However, when you take a closer look, it quickly becomes clear that this project carries more weight than a typical joke token. This is because behind the memes lies an actual piece of blockchain innovation.

The unique angle with LBRETT is that it isn’t simply trying to ride the popularity wave; instead, it combines the viral energy of meme culture with the scalability of an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain. While the branding might make you laugh, Layer Brett’s underlying technology is built to handle serious transactions. This combination, coupled with the $2 million revenue from its presale, also gives LBRETT the image of being more than just another flash-in-the-pan experiment.

Moreover, Layer Brett’s roadmap introduces Web3 integrations, NFT utilities, and crypto governance, positioning it as more than just another ERC-20 token. With transparent tokenomics, a capped supply of 10 billion, and a vibrant community, it has the fundamentals to rival other top altcoins while keeping the cultural edge that drives meme adoption.

SOL Faces Potential Upward Surge

In just a little over a month, SOL has gone up by an impressive 22%, maintaining a trading range around $200 for the past week. This climb isn’t very surprising, especially because it fits the market’s current rhythm. Since April, SOL has inched upward and constantly presses against a resistance point that now has Solana traders watching closely.

The technicals also back this price surge. Solana’s ADX is 28 which is a huge sign of SOL being on a steady trend instead of random price movements. Above 25, the index confirms direction, and at 28, the market seems to be showing its hand. As expected, iInterest around SOL is building. For example, on X, trader Kamran Asghar noted that SOL’s price action looks compressed, coiling tighter each day. He called it a setup worth tracking for a possible breakout.

Is An XRP ETF About To Get Greenlighted?

Amplify ETFs, an Illinois-based firm managing $12.6 billion as of July 31, has filed for a new XRP ETF. However, this one is structured differently from a traditional spot product. While a spot ETF holds the asset itself, the Options Income version relies on strategies like covered calls on XRP. This way, XRP can generate consistent monthly income for investors.

These XRP ETFs typically secure some form of exposure to the underlying asset, then sell call options, and the proceeds are distributed as steady monthly payouts. Although the SEC has yet to approve a spot XRP ETF, prediction markets and XRP analysts remain confident it will happen this year. In fact, many believe Amplify’s XRP filing could be the one that finally breaks through.

Conclusion

While Solana and XRP ETFs dominate headlines, experts suggest the real opportunity may lie in Layer Brett. With over 5,000 holders and more than $2 million raised in a few weeks, LBRETT could deliver the explosive 13,000% gains to early believers before 2026!

