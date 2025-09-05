Exploring Blockchain and AI in Business

CATCH Forum 2025 Zug

Location: SHED Zug, Dammstrasse 16, Switzerland

Date: Mon, Sep 22 – Mon, Sep 22, 2025

Time: 07:00 PM – 11:00 PM (UTC+02:00) Central European Summer Time

Event Type: Blockchain Conference

Official Website: https://luma.com/CATCHForumZG

Event Overview

Hosted at SHED Zug and co-organized by The Hashgraph Association in partnership with Trust Square, the CATCH Forum (Corporate Adoption of Tech) is a high-impact evening dedicated to exploring how blockchain and AI are transforming the corporate landscape. This exclusive gathering brings together senior executives, innovators, and decision-makers to exchange insights, strategies, and real-world applications of blockchain and other emerging technologies across enterprise sectors. Attendees can expect thought-provoking talks, expert panel discussions, and curated networking opportunities with professionals driving digital innovation within their organizations. The CATCH Forum is tailored for corporate leaders, technology strategists, and blockchain advocates seeking to understand how these technologies unlock new levels of efficiency, transparency, and trust. By blending forward-looking perspectives with practical case studies, the event highlights how blockchain and AI are redefining the way businesses operate.

Why Attend?

Gain insights from senior executives and decision-makers driving digital innovation.

Participate in expert panel discussions and thought-provoking talks.

Explore real-world applications of blockchain and AI technologies.

Network with industry leaders and technology strategists.

Key Highlights

Speakers: Kamal Youssefi, Ralf Glabischnig, Christophe Makni, Ravi De Silva, Lina Hares, Rahul Chillar, a mix of industry leaders from The Hashgraph Association, Google DeepMind, Siemens, and others.

Sessions: Keynotes, panel discussions, and networking sessions.

Topics Covered: Blockchain and AI in corporate adoption, automation of compliance, AI in corporate software engineering, and strategies for large-scale tech adoption.

Special Features: Curated networking opportunities and closing drinks for relationship building.

FAQs

What is CATCH Forum 2025 Zug?

The CATCH Forum is an event focused on corporate adoption of technology, specifically blockchain and AI.

When and where is it held?

Mon, Sep 22 – Mon, Sep 22, 2025, 07:00 PM – 11:00 PM, at SHED Zug, Dammstrasse 16, Switzerland.

Who should attend?

Corporate leaders, technology strategists, and blockchain advocates.

What topics are discussed?

Blockchain and AI transformation, strategic insights from industry leaders, applications of blockchain in the corporate landscape, and innovative tech adoption strategies.