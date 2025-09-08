Exploring CratD2C layer-1 blockchain with Founder and CEO Dr. Sammy Arogundade

CratD2C is a next-generation Layer-1 blockchain connecting businesses and consumers through real-world utility. Founded by Dr. Sammy Arogundade, the project combines speed, security, and sustainability with applications spanning e-commerce, real estate, DeFi, and more.

In this interview, Dr. Sammy shares the journey behind CratD2C, the launch of $CRAT coin, and how the project will shape the future of decentralized finance.

Who is Dr. Sammy Arogundade?

Q: Hello, Doctor. Let’s begin with a little description of your professional history and how you got into crypto. Everyone has a story.



A: My professional journey spans over 18 years in the global financial markets, specializing in forex, commodities, and equities trading before venturing into blockchain in 2015. I hold a BSc in Estate Management, an MBA, and a Doctorate in Business Management, complemented by prestigious international certifications in management consulting.

My blockchain journey began with a strong conviction that decentralized systems could transform global commerce. That vision gave birth to CratD2C, a project built with patience, research, audits, and relentless innovation, culminating in the official launch of its own Layer-1 blockchain in December 2024.

In the blockchain space, I played a pivotal role in the DAO project in 2016, a venture backed by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin. Beyond blockchain, I am the first Black investor in Unitsky String Technologies, a $400B multinational corporation, where I currently rank as the fifth-largest global investor.

My story is one of perseverance, vision, and an unshakable belief in the power of technology to drive fairness, transparency, and opportunity for all. Through CratD2C and my broader engagements, I remain committed to shaping the future of Web3 and real-world asset tokenization on a global scale.

What is CratD2C?



Q: What is CratD2C, and what was the inspiration for the project?

A: CratD2C is a next-generation Layer-1 Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) blockchain, designed to bridge businesses directly with consumers through secure, transparent, and cost-efficient smart contracts. At its core, it powers a 12+1 ecosystem of real-world applications, including e-commerce, real estate, luxury lifestyle booking, staking, decentralized finance, Tap-2-Mine mobile mining, and our Self-Earning Asset Vault (SEAV).

The inspiration came during the 2019 pandemic, when global commerce shifted online, exposing the inefficiencies of traditional platforms – centralization, high costs, and lack of inclusivity. I envisioned a blockchain that solved these challenges and gave true ownership back to people, businesses, investors, and everyday users.

That vision evolved into CratD2C: a blockchain built for real-world utility, inclusivity, and long-term sustainability. Unlike many blockchains that exist only within crypto circles, CratD2C was designed to impact daily life by integrating commerce, finance, and digital assets into one seamless ecosystem.

With its audited security, community-driven governance, and rare Consolidated Composite Copyright Work protection covering its intellectual property, CratD2C isn’t just another blockchain – it is a commercialized, legally protected, innovation-first platform. It represents a rare opportunity to be part of a project where technology, community, and real-world applications converge to shape the future of decentralized commerce.



Q: 6 years in the making. Some would ask why it took so long to launch to market. Please tell us about the journey.



A: CratD2C has been six years in the making because we chose to build with patience, precision, and permanence rather than rush to market with half-baked technology. Since 2019, we’ve gone through multiple phases – research, architectural design, DevNet Phase, TestNet Phase, Dual Audits, community testing, and the careful rollout of our 12+1 diverse ecosystem. Each milestone required us to validate the technology and the sustainability of tokenomics, governance, and real-world integrations like e-commerce, real estate, luxury lifestyle bookings, SEAV Protocol, and the amazing breakthrough Proof-Of-Interaction (PoI) Tap-2-Mine Protocol.

The journey wasn’t just about writing code – it was about building trust, securing intellectual property through international copyright protection like Interoco in Berlin ,Germany, aligning with global compliance, and ensuring that every product is utility-driven. Many projects fail because they prioritize speed over structure; CratD2C invested six years to ensure that when we launch, we launch to last.

Today, what we have is not just another blockchain – it’s a commercialized, audited, and future-proof ecosystem ready to deliver real value to businesses, users, and investors worldwide.







Q: Why layer 1? We have seen strong blockchain projects launch on established layer 1 blockchains like Ethereum.

A: We chose to build CratD2C as a Layer-1 because true innovation requires control at the foundation. While Ethereum and other Layer-1s are powerful, they come with limitations – high gas fees, network congestion, slower transaction speeds, and reliance on infrastructure we don’t control. For our vision – a 12+1 diverse ecosystem with real-world applications like e-commerce, real estate, luxury lifestyle bookings, SEAV Protocol, and Tap-2-Mine – we needed a chain optimized for speed, scalability, and cost-efficiency.

Building our own Layer-1 on Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) ensures sub-second latency, high throughput, and community-driven governance. This independence means CratD2C can evolve on its roadmap, protect its intellectual property, and deliver sustainable utility without being bottlenecked by another chain’s priorities.

In short, Layer-1 gives us the freedom to innovate, the scalability to serve millions, and the security to last generations.

CRAT coin launch and its utility



Q: Tell us about the CRAT coin launch and its utility.

A: The CRAT coin is the native currency of the CratD2C Layer-1 blockchain and the lifeblood of our 12+1 diverse ecosystem. Its launch is structured through presale, IEO listings, OTC Deals, and subsequent DEX/CEX markets. It is backed by a unique Biennial 8-Layer Zig-Zag Supply Mechanism that ensures scarcity and long-term sustainability.

In terms of utility, $CRAT powers everything:

Transactions & Payments across e-commerce, real estate, and luxury booking portals.

Staking & Governance to secure the network and reward participants.

SEAV Protocol for daily royalties and collateralized lending.

Tap-2-Mine PoI mining, where users earn $CRAT through mobile interaction.

CratSwap V3 (DEX) for trading and liquidity.

Smart-Swap for token conversions.

Cross-chain bridges for interoperability.

The launch isn’t just about listing a coin – it’s about activating a commercialized ecosystem where $CRAT holds real, everyday utility and grows in value as adoption scales.



Q: What about the price dynamics? We have seen new cryptocurrencies crash soon after launch as early investors dump on the market.

A: That’s a valid concern – and it’s precisely why CratD2C’s price dynamics are designed differently. Many projects crash because they launch without structured tokenomics or long-term vesting. In contrast, $CRAT follows a carefully engineered Biennial 8-Layer Zig-Zag Supply Mechanism, ensuring controlled releases every two years across eight layers.

Early presale and IEO allocations come with cliffs, vesting schedules, and swap limits, preventing sudden large sell-offs. On top of that, staking, SEAV Protocol rewards, and Tap-2-Mine adoption create powerful incentives for holders to lock, earn, and re-invest rather than dump.

We’ve also built in real-world utility, from e-commerce payments to DeFi royalties, which means demand is driven by usage, not speculation alone. This balance of scarcity, utility, and controlled supply ensures that $CRAT has the stability and growth potential to avoid the typical “launch and crash” cycle.

CratD2C blockchain performance metrics and its utility

Q: What are some of the performance metrics of the CratD2C blockchain – speed, latency, transaction fees?



A: CratD2C was built to outperform traditional blockchains in speed, efficiency, and cost. On our Layer-1 Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) architecture, the blockchain achieves throughput of up to 100,000 transactions per second (theoretical max) with real-time confirmation.

In practice, our TestNet recorded latency as low as 0.5–3 seconds, and the Explorer documented a peak at 2 seconds, making CratD2C one of the fastest in recent times.

Thanks to our gas-efficient design, transaction fees are kept extremely low, ensuring that businesses and everyday users can transact securely, instantly, and cost-effectively.

These metrics position CratD2C as a scalable and sustainable blockchain for mass adoption, from e-commerce and payments to DeFi and beyond.





Q: What are some real-world use cases for the CratD2C blockchain?

A: CratD2C powers real-world, day-to-day utility across its 12+1 stack:

E-Commerce Portal : Direct B2C sales with low fees and on-chain escrow.

Real Estate Marketplace : List, verify, and transfer property transparently.

Luxury Lifestyle Booking : Pay for hotels, travel, and dining in $CRAT.

Universal Payment Gateway + Crypto Debit Card : Instant on/offline payments.

IP-Portion Co-Ownership : Fractionalize and monetize intellectual property with automated royalties.

SEAV Protocol : Deposit $CRAT to earn daily royalties and borrow without selling.

Tap-2-Mine (PoI) : Mobile mining – earn by interacting, no hardware needed.

CratSwap V3 (DEX) : Gas-efficient swaps, liquidity, and yield.

Staking Protocol : Secure the network and earn rewards via validators/delegation.

Smart-Swap: Seamless conversion of presale/ICO tokens to native $CRAT.

Bridge Protocol (Multi-Chain Bridge) : Move assets across EVM networks securely.

MainNet Explorer : Real-time tracking of transactions, validators, and network health.

These are live, integrated components designed to make blockchain useful, fast, and economical for businesses and everyday users.

Building a community and the future of CratD2C

Q: It’s one thing to launch a crypto project and another to maintain a loyal community. How are you contending with such? Please also tell us about the team.

A: You’re absolutely right – anyone can launch a project, but building a loyal community takes vision and consistency. At CratD2C, we’ve spent over six years developing technology and nurturing a global community that feels a sense of ownership in the journey. We engage through transparent communication, regular AMAs, staking rewards, referral programs, Tap-2-Mine gamification, and real-world utilities that keep people truly invested beyond hype.

As for the team, CratD2C is led by Dr. Sammy Arogundade (Founder and CEO) and backed by seasoned blockchain veterans, including Herbert Sterchi (Board Director, former Ethereum Local Swiss Director), alongside experts in DeFi, Web3 development, marketing, compliance, and ecosystem growth. Together, we combine visionary leadership and executional experience to ensure CratD2C doesn’t just launch but lasts.



Q: CratD2C is a base layer providing the infrastructure for building decentralized applications. What support should developers anticipate from the project?

A: CratD2C isn’t just a blockchain – it’s a developer-first platform. Builders can expect full-stack support to create, deploy, and scale decentralized applications on our Layer-1.

EVM Compatibility : Developers can utilise familiar tools like Solidity, Hardhat, and Foundry without needing to learn a new programming language.

SDKs & APIs : Ready-to-use libraries, templates, and documentation to accelerate dApp development.

Grants & Incentives : Ecosystem funding, hackathons, and incubation programs for innovative projects.

Low-Cost, High-Speed Network : With near-zero fees, ~2 sec latency, and 100K+ TPS capacity, apps scale without bottlenecks.

Infrastructure & Tooling : Explorer, indexers, Smart-Swap, and cross-chain bridge for seamless integration.

Community & Governance : Access to CratD2C’s global community of users, validators, and ambassadors to drive adoption and growth.

In short: developers get speed, tools, funding, and users—all on a legally protected, innovation-first Layer-1.



Q: How do you see the project evolving after the token launch?

A: The token launch is just the beginning. After $CRAT goes live, our focus shifts to ecosystem expansion and adoption. We’ll scale real-world use cases like e-commerce, real estate, luxury booking, and payments while deepening DeFi products such as SEAV Protocol, staking, CratSwap V3, and Tap-2-Mine.

Developers will be onboarded through grants, SDKs, and partnerships, ensuring more dApps launch on CratD2C. We’ll also drive liquidity through CEX listings, our DEX, and the multi-chain bridge, expanding access globally.

At the same time, community governance will gradually take shape, giving coin holders a greater voice in decision-making. With our legally protected IP, dual audits, and strong team, CratD2C will evolve from a blockchain project into a full-scale decentralized commercial ecosystem – growing utility, users, and long-term value for every stakeholder.



Q: For new users or investors interested in the project, how can they get in touch?

A: New users and investors can easily connect with us through our official channels. The fastest way is to schedule a call via our Calendly link: https://calendly.com/drsammycratd2c/30min.

For more information, you can explore our website: https://cratd2csmartchain.io, or read our latest pitch deck: https://cratd2csmartchain.io/pdf/pitch-deck.pdf



VCs, HNIs, and Family Offices also can connect with our Founder through LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drsammycratd2c/

We’re also active on Telegram, X (Twitter), Discord, and LinkedIn, where our global community engages daily.

And for direct inquiries, investors can reach us at [email protected].

You can reach us anytime, anywhere. We are open, transparent, and ready to engage.