Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/11 17:01
crypto
  • Sub-Saharan Africa’s crypto market surged 52% to $205 billion, becoming the world’s third-fastest-growing region.
  • Nigeria leads with $92.1 billion in value received, while South Africa strengthens its role through regulatory clarity.
  • Bitcoin dominates as the main choice for crypto purchases, reflecting its role as a hedge against local currency volatility.

Chainalysis’ latest preview of its 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report highlights a major turning point for Sub-Saharan Africa’s crypto market. Between July 2024 and June 2025, the region received more than $205 billion in on-chain value.

This 52% increase makes it the third-fastest-growing crypto economy worldwide, trailing only Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Despite being the smallest market in overall size, the region’s rapid adoption shows how deeply digital assets are becoming part of daily financial activity.

A standout moment came in March 2025, when transaction volumes hit nearly $25 billion in a single month. The rise was mainly driven by Nigeria after its currency devaluation, which encouraged people to move into crypto as a shield against inflation. This event showed how quickly digital assets can adapt to local economic shocks, turning them into practical tools for financial resilience.

Nigeria Dominates With $92 Billion in Crypto Value

The report underscores Sub-Saharan Africa’s strong retail participation. More than 8% of the total transfers were for values below $10,000, compared to a world mean of 6%. It reflects crypto’s expanded presence in people’s lives and in small transactions, especially in regions where banking penetration is small.

Adoption of mobile money increased financial inclusion, yet there are still many who remain unbanked, finding fertile ground for virtual currencies. Nigeria and South Africa are setting the pace in determining institutional activity.

Nigeria alone had $92.1 billion in cryptocurrency value, close to triple that of South Africa. Those completing the top five markets are Ethiopia, Kenya, and Ghana. Nigeria’s dominance is a product of its population, young people who are technology literate, and spiking inflation, each of which adds to crypto’s appeal.

On the contrary, South Africa is notable for having a clear regulatory system. Having many virtual asset service providers licensed, the nation has developed stability to attract institutional actors.

Key financial institutions are already working on custody products and stablecoins, reflecting increased maturity. Banks such as Absa are shifting from experimentation and getting ready to offer standardized crypto products to institutional investors.

Bitcoin’s Dominance and Stablecoin Use

Bitcoin remains the most popular asset in the region. Its application in Nigeria accounted for 89% of crypto acquisition, and in South Africa, 74%. Such predominance readily surpasses the 51% in U.S. dollar markets and again underscores bitcoin as a store of value and a de facto entry point.

Stablecoins are also carving out a very important niche. USDT makes up 7% of Nigerian purchases, above the world average, as individuals use it to navigate around currency squeezes and dollar substitutes. XRP and ETH in South Africa show higher use in an investment-driven market.

.

