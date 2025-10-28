The post Expresses healthy trade relations with Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Japanese automaker Toyota is going to set up automobile plants in the US. Additional comments Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi is tough to negotiate with, but it’s a good relationship. Toyota is going to be putting auto plants in the US. Toyota is building plants in the US worth up to $10B. Market reaction The US Dollar Index (DXY) recovers some of its early losses during the European session and rebounds to near 98.72 after revisiting the weekly low around 98.60. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.07% 0.01% -0.53% 0.05% 0.06% 0.02% -0.11% EUR 0.07% 0.09% -0.43% 0.13% 0.14% 0.07% -0.04% GBP -0.01% -0.09% -0.51% 0.04% 0.06% 0.00% -0.13% JPY 0.53% 0.43% 0.51% 0.57% 0.58% 0.53% 0.40% CAD -0.05% -0.13% -0.04% -0.57% 0.00% -0.04% -0.17% AUD -0.06% -0.14% -0.06% -0.58% -0.01% -0.05% -0.18% NZD -0.02% -0.07% -0.00% -0.53% 0.04% 0.05% -0.14% CHF 0.11% 0.04% 0.13% -0.40% 0.17% 0.18% 0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). United States Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-president-trump-expresses-healthy-trade-relations-with-japan-202510280808 The post Expresses healthy trade relations with Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Japanese automaker Toyota is going to set up automobile plants in the US. Additional comments Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi is tough to negotiate with, but it’s a good relationship. Toyota is going to be putting auto plants in the US. Toyota is building plants in the US worth up to $10B. Market reaction The US Dollar Index (DXY) recovers some of its early losses during the European session and rebounds to near 98.72 after revisiting the weekly low around 98.60. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.07% 0.01% -0.53% 0.05% 0.06% 0.02% -0.11% EUR 0.07% 0.09% -0.43% 0.13% 0.14% 0.07% -0.04% GBP -0.01% -0.09% -0.51% 0.04% 0.06% 0.00% -0.13% JPY 0.53% 0.43% 0.51% 0.57% 0.58% 0.53% 0.40% CAD -0.05% -0.13% -0.04% -0.57% 0.00% -0.04% -0.17% AUD -0.06% -0.14% -0.06% -0.58% -0.01% -0.05% -0.18% NZD -0.02% -0.07% -0.00% -0.53% 0.04% 0.05% -0.14% CHF 0.11% 0.04% 0.13% -0.40% 0.17% 0.18% 0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). United States Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-president-trump-expresses-healthy-trade-relations-with-japan-202510280808