United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Japanese automaker Toyota is going to set up automobile plants in the US.
Additional comments
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) recovers some of its early losses during the European session and rebounds to near 98.72 after revisiting the weekly low around 98.60.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.07%
|0.01%
|-0.53%
|0.05%
|0.06%
|0.02%
|-0.11%
|EUR
|0.07%
|0.09%
|-0.43%
|0.13%
|0.14%
|0.07%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|-0.01%
|-0.09%
|-0.51%
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.00%
|-0.13%
|JPY
|0.53%
|0.43%
|0.51%
|0.57%
|0.58%
|0.53%
|0.40%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|-0.13%
|-0.04%
|-0.57%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|-0.17%
|AUD
|-0.06%
|-0.14%
|-0.06%
|-0.58%
|-0.01%
|-0.05%
|-0.18%
|NZD
|-0.02%
|-0.07%
|-0.00%
|-0.53%
|0.04%
|0.05%
|-0.14%
|CHF
|0.11%
|0.04%
|0.13%
|-0.40%
|0.17%
|0.18%
|0.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
United States
Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-president-trump-expresses-healthy-trade-relations-with-japan-202510280808