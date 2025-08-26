Fact Check: Is Ripple Really Partnering With a Swiss Bank on Digital Identity?

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/26 18:14
U
U$0.0124-0.80%
XRP
XRP$2.9172-1.51%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06368-2.55%
fact
FACT$2.55-5.90%
Fact Check: Is Ripple Really Partnering With a Swiss Bank on Digital Identity?

The post Fact Check: Is Ripple Really Partnering With a Swiss Bank on Digital Identity? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

A new rumor is circulating in the crypto community about Ripple. According to the claim, Ripple, a Swiss bank, and a U.S.-based blockchain company are working together to build a new network that combines digital identity, compliance, and tokenized assets, with XRP acting as the bridge currency.

The rumor started after a post from CoinBureau on X claimed this partnership was in the works. Since then, speculation has grown, but the big question remains: what’s fact, and what’s fiction?

What Actually Happened?

No Official Claims Made By Ripple: 

    Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, has opened up about the company’s ongoing efforts in expanding XRP Ledger’s capabilities. It seeks to increase institutional adoption and enhance identity verification, regulatory compliance, tokenization, and interoperability by partnering with other blockchains. But it does not claim collaboration involving a Swiss bank and a U.S. blockchain firm to merge digital ID, compliance, and tokenized assets. 

    JPMorgan Calls Digital ID the “Foundation of Web3:

      JPMorgan recently called digital identity the “foundation of Web3,” pointing to a real need in the market for secure, regulated digital identity solutions. JPMorgan’s statement is closely related to the rumour because both entities seek to establish a secure digital identity system for the future, where more things happen online and on blockchains. 

      What’s At Stake Here?

        XRP is already one of the top cryptocurrencies right now. But if the rumors were true, it would have boosted XRP’s utility as the bridge for tokenized stocks, real estate, commodities, and many more things. 

        Summary Table: Coinpedia’s Fact Check

        Claim Made by Theory Coinpedia’s Counter-Evidence
        Ripple is partnering with a Swiss bank and a blockchain company❌No— no verified or official announcement from Ripple states about teaming up with them.
        XRP’s role to connect the digital identity, compliance, and tokenized assets❌No— no official statement regarding this.
        JPMorgan calls digital ID the foundation of Web3 ✅Yes— But it is not linked with Ripple’s collaboration

        Conclusion

        ClaimRipple is partnering with a Swiss bank and a blockchain company to merge digital ID, compliance & tokenized assets with XRP.
        Verdict❌ False
        Fact Check by CoinpediaThe only confirmed statement is that JPMorgan called digital ID the ‘foundation of Web3,’ but it does not confirm Ripple’s rumoured partnership. 
        Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

        Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

        bell icon Subscribe to News
        subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

        subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

        Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
        Share Insights

        You May Also Like

        A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

        A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

        This paper presents a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) that predicts project finish time and defect rates. The model integrates key XP practices like Pair Programming, TDD, and Onsite Customer to forecast project success or failure.
        Wink
        LIKE$0.012118-1.44%
        Xphere
        XP$0.01389-0.43%
        Share
        Hackernoon2025/08/26 09:48
        Share
        Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

        Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

        Malaysia’s securities regulator is seeking public feedback on a proposal to allow certain cryptocurrencies to be listed on exchanges without prior approval.
        Share
        PANews2025/07/01 16:53
        Share
        A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

        A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

        PANews reported on August 11th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x5D2F deposited $6 million in USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position. His current holdings
        Share
        PANews2025/08/11 12:39
        Share

        Trending News

        More

        A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

        Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

        A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

        Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

        Chainlink ETF: Bitwise Files Crucial S-1 Application with SEC