‘Failed altcoins’ are confusing the treasury narrative: David Bailey

Nakamoto CEO David Bailey says the digital asset treasury company “moniker itself is confusing" amid growing interest in balance sheet holdings beyond Bitcoin.

Companies adding underperforming altcoins to their balance sheets are muddying the broader treasury narrative, Nakamoto CEO David Bailey says.

“The treasury company moniker itself is confusing,” Bailey said in an X post on Sunday.

“Toxic financing, failed altcoins rebranded as DATs, too many failed companies with no plan or vision. It’s totally muddled the narrative,” Bailey said.

