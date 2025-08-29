Failed your crypto job interview? 4 mistakes you likely made

By: Coinstats
2025/08/29 12:28
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.029427+85.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10674+1.19%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1259-5.12%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.00595-1.26%
Everscale
EVER$0.00992+6.78%

Standing out in a crowd of job applicants is already tough, and recruiters say crypto applicants are making simple mistakes that hurt their chances even further.

Getting a job in crypto may be the hardest it’s ever been. The rise of AI has lured away once plentiful venture capital funding, and with a maturing industry, crypto companies are now more choosy than ever.

A recent Coinbase summer internship program had room for just 0.3% of applicants, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, showing the sheer level of interest compared to available space.

Meanwhile, CryptoJobsList founder Raman Shalupau and researcher Stefi Kiemeney told Cointelegraph that they’re still often seeing job postings with over 200 applicants vying for a single position.

Read more

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

21Shares seeks SEC approval for first spot Sei ETF

21Shares seeks SEC approval for first spot Sei ETF

21Shares has filed with the SEC for a spot Sei ETF, aiming to expand altcoin exposure for U.S. investors.
SEI
SEI$0.3003+1.31%
U
U$0.01222+28.63%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006025-2.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/29 13:44
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1066+1.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

Crypto asset manager 21Shares has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking SEI, the native token of the Sei network, the firm announced on Thursday. The S-1 registration proposes using CF Benchmarks to aggregate price data across multiple exchanges and name Coinbase Custody Trust Company […]
SEI
SEI$0.3003+1.31%
U
U$0.01222+28.63%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005301-0.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 12:24
Share

Trending News

More

21Shares seeks SEC approval for first spot Sei ETF

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

Luxfolio LTC Investment: Ambitious $73M Raise Targets 1 Million LTC by 2026

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse