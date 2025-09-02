Falcon Finance Publishes Full USDf Reserve Breakdown and Weekly Attestations On Updated Transparency Page

Dubai, UAE, September 2nd, 2025, Chainwire

Falcon Finance has updated its Transparency Page with a detailed breakdown of USDf reserves, strengthening its commitment to openness and verifiable trust for stable asset holders.

As of the latest report, USDf reserves total $1.29 billion. Of that amount, 96.3 percent is held in bitcoin, Financecoins, and other major assets with deep markets and strong exchange coverage. The largest reserve allocations include $640.16 million in bitcoin and $375.65 million in stablecoins, followed by $89.84 million in dogecoin and $61.52 million in Fetch.ai (FET).

The page also details smaller allocations across a range of assets such as TRON ($36.25 million), TON ($20.52 million), and Ethereum ($12.3 million). Falcon Finance manages reserves through a diversified custody framework split across Fireblocks, Ceffu, and multisignature wallets, with 72.2 percent currently secured in multisig arrangements.

Weekly attestation reports are independently conducted by HT Digital and published at the bottom of the Transparency Page, allowing the public to verify holdings on an ongoing basis.

“Transparency is the cornerstone of trust in stable assets,” said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at Falcon Finance. “By providing a full breakdown of USDf reserves and releasing independent attestations, we aim to set a standard of accountability that reinforces confidence in our ecosystem.”

The transparency initiative aligns with Falcon Finance’s long-term vision of bridging traditional trust standards with decentralized finance, making USDf a reliable instrument for users across exchanges, payment rails, and DeFi platforms.

The full reserve breakdown and weekly attestation archive can be accessed at https://app.falcon.finance/transparency.

About Falcon Finance

Falcon Finance is building a universal collateral infrastructure that turns any custody-ready asset, including digital assets, currency-backed tokens, and tokenized real-world assets, into USD-pegged onchain liquidity.

By bridging onchain and offchain financial systems, Falcon gives institutions, protocols, and capital allocators a simple way to unlock stable and yield-generating liquidity from the assets they already hold.

Contact

Managing Partner
Andrei Grachev
Falcon Finance
[email protected]

