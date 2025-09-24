Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record on Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment

Dubai, UAE, September 24th, 2025, Chainwire

Synthetic dollar protocol Falcon Finance has set a new record with its $FF community sale on Buidlpad. The round was oversubscribed by 28x, resulting in a total commitment of $112.8M being pledged towards the $4M raise.

The sale for Falcon’s forthcoming $FF governance token on Buidlpad attracted unprecedented community interest with more than 190,000 participants from 141 countries participating. As the most oversubscribed sale in the launchpad’s history, the $FF token is poised to go live with a strong foundation of support from day one.

Buidlpad’s token issuance platform is designed to provide fair and transparent access to high-potential projects that are carefully curated. Its framework enables a global community of crypto investors to participate, with rounds that are oversubscribed resulting in the excess capital being refunded.

The success of Falcon’s $FF sale on Buidlpad marks the first time that the platform has raised more than $100M in a single token sale. The $112.8M subscription has resulted in participants being refunded a total of $108.8M. The event also proved to be one of the fastest sales in Buidlpad history, surpassing Falcon’s $4M target by 160% in less than two hours.

The $FF token has been engineered to enhance Falcon Finance’s growing ecosystem, working alongside the USDf and sUSDf synthetic dollars that drive its crypto-backed stablecoin framework. $FF has a total fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, 2.34 billion of which will be distributed during the token generation event (TGE). Holders of $FF can participate in governance by voting on protocol enhancements and stake their tokens to unlock rewards and additional perks.

According to the newly updated Falcon Finance whitepaper, the $FF token allocation includes 35% dedicated to fostering ecosystem development, 32.2% reserved for the Foundation, 20% to team and contributors, and 8.3% set aside for community airdrops and launchpad sales, leaving 4.5% designated for other investors.

The 8.3% community allocation aims to incentivize early adopters and loyal participants. This includes rewards for those involved in the Falcon Miles Program, the Kaito Yap2Fly initiative, and the Buidlpad community sale that has just completed.

The introduction of $FF establishes a dual-token model for Falcon Finance. USDf and sUSDf provide a stable medium for transactions and yield opportunities, while $FF promotes decentralization through community-driven governance. This token launch lays a robust foundation for the protocol’s future growth, aligning with Falcon Finance’s strategic roadmap.

About Falcon Finance

Falcon Finance is building a universal collateral infrastructure that turns any custody-ready asset, including digital assets, currency-backed tokens, and tokenized real-world assets, into USD-pegged onchain liquidity.

By bridging onchain and offchain financial systems, Falcon gives institutions, protocols, and capital allocators a simple way to unlock stable and yield-generating liquidity from the assets they already hold.

Learn more: falcon.finance.

Contact

Founding Partner

Andrei Grachev

[email protected]

