Falcon Finance Staking Campaign Surpasses $1.57M Within 24 Hours of Buidlpad Launch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 13:12
  • With APYs ranging from 9.6 percent to 13.8 percent, the program also provides potential for increased yield.
  • Falcon’s staking program marks a new turning point in community-driven capital development, with over $1.6 billion USDf in circulation.

At a fully diluted valuation of $350 million, Falcon Finance announced today that over $1.57 million has been staked in the first day of its staking campaign on Buidlpad, highlighting high early demand for access to its $FF token.

Participants may release $FF at the preferred valuation by staking USDf or sUSDf from a minimum of $3,000 and a one-month lock-up. Along with daily 2x Miles on their committed amount, early stakers also receive extra Buidlpad Miles, which may range from 15x for a month to 60x for a 12-month commitment.

With APYs ranging from 9.6 percent to 13.8 percent, the program also provides potential for increased yield. Stakers may earn up to 1.5x on top of basic returns by maximizing their tenure and commitment, which opens up access to $FF and provides alluring continuous benefits.

Falcon’s staking program marks a new turning point in community-driven capital development, with over $1.6 billion USDf in circulation. The launch demonstrates the expanding function of token access platforms in providing early backers with significant allocation possibilities prior to wider market visibility.

The partnership between Falcon Finance and Buidlpad expands on the platform’s history of hosting popular campaigns for up-and-coming cryptocurrency ventures. In only three campaigns this year, Buidlpad has already committed over $220 million with Solayer, Sahara AI, and Lombard.

You may register for the staking campaign at https://buidlpad.com/hodl/falcon.

Any custody-ready asset, including as digital assets, currency-backed tokens, and tokenized real-world assets, may be converted into USD-pegged onchain liquidity using Falcon Finance’s universal collateral infrastructure. Falcon makes it easy for institutions, protocols, and capital allocators to access safe and yield-generating liquidity from their existing assets by bridging the gap between onchain and offchain financial systems. Visit falcon.finance to learn more.

A compliant crypto token access platform, Buidlpad prioritizes communities for visibility in top-notch pre-token initiatives. Users have committed more than $220 million in assets on Buidlpad in only three campaigns this year with Solayer, Sahara AI, and Lombard. In order to restore ownership to the people who care about and actively participate in the cryptocurrency field, Buidlpad places a high priority on bringing together projects and passionate communities in reaction to the rising disconnection and domination of institutional airdrop farms and venture capitalists. In addition to giving actual individual users clear visibility and involvement options, this strategy guarantees efficient distribution, scalability, and long-term sustainability for project teams.

Important Disclaimer

The content herein is provided for information purposes only. No information contained here constitute, or should be construed as, an offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy, or recommendation to subscribe for, any tokens or financial products. Participants are responsible for conducting their own independent research, due diligence, and assessment of the suitability and risks of participating, including obtaining professional advice they deem necessary.

Neither Falcon Finance nor Buidlpad, nor any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, or agents, accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from any reliance on the information provided herein or from participation in the Community Sale, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/falcon-finance-staking-campaign-surpasses-1-57m-within-24-hours-of-buidlpad-launch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
