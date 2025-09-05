FalconX adds support for Ethena’s USDe stablecoin

FalconX has added support for Ethena’s USDe, the third-largest stablecoin, opening the asset to its institutional client base.
FalconX, a U.S.-based digital asset prime brokerage that provides institutional clients with trading, derivatives, and custody services, today announced that it added support for Ethena’s synthetic stablecoin USDe. The integration equips institutional users of FalconX with the following capabilities:
Ethena’s USDe, now the third-largest stablecoin by supply, is already live across several platforms and continues to expand its footprint. In May, the Hyperliquid ecosystem added support for the token on HyperCore, HyperEVM and Unit, enabling users to trade with USDe, borrow against it through protocols such as Euler and Felix, and participate in yield-generating strategies.
Ethena’s USDe stablecoin and its yield-bearing version, sUSDe (known on the network as tsUSDe), were also recently launched on the Telegram Open Network. The rollout made both assets accessible through Telegram’s built-in wallet as well as third-party TON wallets like Tonkeeper and Tonhub, allowing users to hold and earn directly inside the messaging app.
In addition, an integration with the cross-chain protocol LI.FI allows stablecoins from more than a dozen blockchains, including USDT and USDC, to be converted into USDe stablecoin or its governance token ENA via the Ethena interface.