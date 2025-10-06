FalconX: Bitcoin options market size is already enough to influence spot prices

PANews reported on October 6th that according to CoinDesk, the latest analysis released by FalconX, a major institutional digital asset broker, indicates that the scale and influence of the Bitcoin options market have grown significantly, reaching a level sufficient to influence spot price trends. The large amount of open interest and its strike price distribution in the options market, particularly the concentrated "maximum pain" area, have become significant factors influencing short-term market volatility and price anchoring. This change indicates that the crypto derivatives market is no longer simply following spot trends but is increasingly becoming a dominant force driving market structure and price discovery. FalconX also recently launched an electronic options trading platform to meet the growing demand of institutional investors for hedging, arbitrage, and ETF-related strategies.