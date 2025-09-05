FalconX Expands Access to USDe Across Trading and Custody

By: Coincentral
2025/09/05 05:25
TLDR

  • FalconX boosts USDe adoption with trading, custody, and collateral support.
  • USDe gains institutional traction as FalconX integrates across core services.
  • FalconX enhances liquidity, custody, and credit use cases for USDe.
  • USDe adoption soars with FalconX’s multi-channel institutional integration.
  • FalconX expands USDe access, improving liquidity, custody, and collateral use.

FalconX has launched full support for USDe, integrating the stablecoin across its spot, derivatives and custody services. This move enables approved institutional clients to trade USDe over the counter and use it as collateral in select credit and derivatives deals. The integration enhances capital efficiency while increasing institutional access to the third-largest stablecoin by supply.

USDe Gains Ground Through FalconX’s Multi-Channel Integration

FalconX has made USDe available for OTC liquidity, offering eligible clients deeper access to the stablecoin across global trading channels. This allows institutional users to execute large-volume trades while minimizing market slippage, ensuring greater pricing efficiency. FalconX aims to attract institutions seeking scalable and secure trading infrastructure for USDe.

FalconX has added custody for USDe, expanding its secure storage options for dollar-denominated stablecoins. This ensures clients have enterprise-grade solutions for asset protection that are aligned with regulatory expectations. The custody integration reinforces USDe’s appeal to firms requiring reliable safekeeping of digital assets.

FalconX now accepts USDe as collateral in select credit and derivatives transactions, unlocking flexibility in margin management. This strategic step promotes efficient capital usage and supports more sophisticated risk strategies for institutional clients. It positions FalconX as a platform catering to evolving liquidity and credit needs.

USDe Rises in Market Share and Capital Strategy

USDe, developed by Ethena Labs, ranks as the third-largest stablecoin by circulating supply, now accounting for $12.5 billion in market cap. It trails only USDT and USDC, with $168 billion and $72.5 billion respectively, in the $297 billion stablecoin market. Ethena’s synthetic dollar strategy strengthens USDe’s growth, using a delta-neutral basis approach to offer yield across DeFi and TradFi.

The delta-neutral strategy allows USDe holders to earn portable yield without relying on directional price exposure. This yield mechanism attracts institutions seeking stable returns while maintaining on-chain composability. It also positions USDe as a unique alternative to traditional stablecoins offering limited yield potential.

Ethena Labs continues to expand USDe adoption through strategic partnerships, including one with the TON Foundation to grow usage within Telegram. The integration with FalconX further cements USDe’s role in bridging decentralized assets with institutional finance. As adoption grows, so does the potential to reshape how institutions engage with digital dollars.

ENA and USDe Liquidity Broadens Across Platforms

FalconX will extend market liquidity for both USDe and ENA, the native token of Ethena Labs, across select trading venues. These include bilateral trading channels, centralized exchanges, and decentralized protocols, providing more entry points for capital flow. This move supports broader distribution while reinforcing FalconX’s role in institutional crypto markets.

Market liquidity is essential for stablecoin utility, and FalconX’s infrastructure ensures tighter spreads and higher execution quality. As demand for on-chain dollars increases, FalconX’s liquidity support for USDe offers essential depth. It also enables a seamless trading experience across environments where digital assets are increasingly adopted.

The liquidity expansion comes as Ethena Labs reports over $14 billion in total value locked on its platform. With FalconX’s support, that figure could rise, driven by access to capital-efficient instruments and deep liquidity. Together, these integrations strengthen USDe’s position as a leading stablecoin in the evolving financial landscape

 

