FalconX Expands Institutional Access with 24/7 Crypto Options Trading

FalconX, a leading institutional digital asset prime broker, has launched Electronic Options, a 24/7 trading platform designed to bring efficiency, scalability, and tailored features to the crypto options market. The product is a combination of over-the-counter (OTC) flexibility and electronic execution. It also addresses long-standing challenges of fragmented liquidity and limited access that have been a significant constraint to institutional growth in digital asset derivatives.

FalconX Launches Platform to Tackle Liquidity and Access Challenges

The growth of the crypto options market has been rapid, with the demand coming both from hedge funds and market makers as well as fintech platforms. Deribit has already seen more than $850 billion in notional options volumes year-to-date and highlighting the appetite from institutional stakeholders. However, access is fragmented even across OTC and exchange platforms, thereby limiting efficiency, points out FalconX. The Electronic Options platform first provides institutional-grade tools to tackle this gap. Moreover, it offers weekly availability and simple workflows for complex strategies.



Josh Lim, Global Co-Head of Markets at FalconX, highlighted the fact that electronic options are the next frontier in institutional crypto. He said that clients will first get the same execution quality as FalconX’s OTC desk. Additionally, the platform will provide a scalable, always-on format designed to grow. His comments underscore the ambition of the platform toward redefining access to crypto choices.

The solution adds important features that are suited for institutions. FalconX offers major liquidity for large-sized trades, a matrix-style advanced strategy builder for multi-leg positions and initial asset coverage of BTC, ETH, SOL, and HYPE, with more tokens planned. This flexibility enables professional investors to work out complex trades while having the benefit of FalconX in terms of liquidity and access to better pricing.

Institutional Partnerships Drive Momentum in Crypto Derivatives

The platform also is opening up new opportunities for fintechs and retail platforms – for turnkey API access and high-performance infrastructure. These tools reduce barriers to entry, allowing partners to create new revenue streams relative to little operational lift. Talos, one of the leading institutional trading platforms, is the first to partner with FalconX Electronic Options to expand client access to bilateral derivatives.

Anton Katz, CEO, Talos.com, said FalconX’s launch is a big step towards scaling the professional crypto markets, with the ability for institutions to access complex trading strategies seamlessly.

FalconX is already operating one of the largest institutional crypto options desks, executing over $50 billion in OTC derivatives this year, with expectations to double growth year over year. Supporting over 80 tokens from select jurisdictions, the company has cultivated its reputation as one of the best dealers on platforms like Deribit and Paradigm. With its infrastructure, risk management systems, plus liquidity provision, it is at the heart of institutional crypto derivatives growth.

The launch is also a larger trend in the crypto options space. CME Group, the largest derivatives trading market worldwide, recently announced their plans to introduce options to its SOL and XRP futures products. These developments signal growing institutional interest in structured crypto derivatives that could bring a more mature and larger market.

