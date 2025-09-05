FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push

TLDR :

FalconX will support USDe, the third-largest stablecoin by supply, across spot, derivatives, and custody services.

Institutional clients gain access to OTC liquidity for USDe and collateral options in select credit and derivatives trades.

Ethena’s USDe runs on a delta-neutral strategy, creating portable yield across both DeFi and traditional finance systems.

FalconX will provide liquidity for both USDe and ENA across bilateral trading channels, centralized, and decentralized venues.

Stablecoin adoption has moved another step forward. FalconX confirmed new support for Ethena Labs’ USDe, currently the third-largest stablecoin in circulation. The move connects institutional investors to fresh liquidity and custody options.

FalconX clients will now have collateral choices tied directly to USDe across derivatives and credit trades. The development brings one of the fastest-growing stablecoins into the reach of major market players.

FalconX Adds USDe to Spot, Derivatives, and Custody

According to a post shared on X by FalconX, the trading firm introduced full platform support for USDe. This spans spot markets, derivatives, and custody. Clients approved under FalconX’s institutional framework now gain direct access to OTC liquidity.

FalconX stated that institutions can use USDe as collateral in select derivatives and credit transactions. The company emphasized that its infrastructure is built to handle enterprise-grade activity, which remains essential for adoption.

Ethena Labs founder Guy Young described the partnership as a step toward expanding USDe’s reach. He noted that FalconX had built a reputation for capital efficiency tools, making the collaboration aligned with Ethena’s goals.

The announcement underlined how the new integration ties stablecoin growth with both traditional and decentralized systems. USDe operates with a delta-neutral strategy, offering portable yield across finance layers.

Expanded Liquidity Access for Institutional Crypto Investors

FalconX confirmed it will also extend market liquidity beyond custody and trading. The company plans to provide liquidity for both USDe and Ethena’s governance token ENA. This will occur across centralized platforms, decentralized venues, and select bilateral trading arrangements.

Joshua Lim, FalconX Global Co-Head of Markets, said Ethena is developing a new category of internet-native money. He added that FalconX’s support helps bring liquidity and access at an institutional level.

The integration aims to unlock higher efficiency for investors seeking stablecoin options outside of traditional US dollar-backed models. Institutions can now work with USDe as part of their core market strategies.

Ethena’s growth has been rapid. By supply, USDe is already the third-largest stablecoin, placing it among dominant players in the sector. With FalconX’s backing, the stablecoin may gain even deeper access to professional trading infrastructure.

