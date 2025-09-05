Fall Out Boy From Under The Cork Tree, 5× Platinum At 20th Anniversary

Fall Out Boy (Photo by Saverio Truglia/WireImage) WireImage

Fall Out Boy’s pop-punk breakthrough album From Under the Cork Tree officially reached a new commercial milestone as the emo icons gear up to celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary.

On August 27, 2025, the Recording Industry Association of America announced From Under the Cork Tree was officially certified five-times platinum — equal to selling five million standard album units. The LP’s numbers last updated in 2006 upon being certified two-times platinum (two million units), further solidifying its place as one of the most impactful pop-punk records of all time.

Now, FOB’s vocalist-guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, guitarist Joe Trohman and drummer Andy Hurley will further mark two decades of their breakout record with a comprehensive 20th-anniversary edition due this October.

What’s Inside From the Cork Tree (20th Anniversary Edition)

Along with remastering the original album’s 13 tracks, From Under the Cork Tree (20TH Anniversary Edition) comes to fans in multiple editions via a three-LP deluxe box, a two-CD deluxe box, and a Super Deluxe Digital Edition that includes B-sides, unreleased alternative versions, live performances and new material available for the first time on streaming.

Alongside the August 27 RIAA news, Fall Out Boy also released a fan-favorite track, “Start Today,” across streaming services. A cover of the 1989 track by New York City hardcore punk band Gorilla Biscuits, the song was previously only available on the soundtrack for the 2005 video game Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland. Global listeners can stream the song worldwide now before owning it on any of From Under the Cork Tree’s three special-edition packages.

Beyond the unreleased material, both Deluxe Boxes feature a treasure trove of extras perfect for the FOB friend in your life: a letter for fans penned by Wentz as the band’s primary lyricist, a “Prom” photo from “Dance Dance” music video, a comic book cover illustration drawn from the music video to the album’s third single “A Little Less Than Sixteen Candles, A Little More Than ‘Touch Me’” plus memorabilia from the Black Clouds and Underdogs Tour including a tour poster, setlist, ticket stub and laminate sticker.

Fall Out Boy, ‘From Under the Cork Tree’ Deluxe Digital Cover Courtesy of UMe

From Under the Cork Tree’s Original Release

As the second studio album and first major-label release by the then-rising Wilmette, Illinois quartet, From Under the Cork Tree proved to be a breakthrough success for Fall Out Boy and fueled a pop-rock resurgence across mainstream music that FOB led alongside their peers — and frequent touring companions — like Paramore, Panic! At the Disco, Cobra Starship, Gym Class Heroes, Motion City Soundtrack, The Starting Line and more.

From Under The Cork Tree debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and produced massive radio crossover singles including signature songs and Top 10 hits “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” and “Dance, Dance.”

In the last two decades, critics have recognized the record among the era’s essential emo/pop-punk releases with Rolling Stone ranking it among the 10 best emo albums ever in 2019.

From Under the Cork Tree (20TH Anniversary Edition) is not coming just to capitalize on simple nostalgia, but as an enduring streaming and physical-sales force for a band that created a cultural touchstone. The celebratory CD and updated RIAA certification together tell the same story: that Fall Out Boy’s music still resonates on streaming playlists and inside fans’ vinyl collections, with today’s music industry eager to find multiple avenues to honor the longevity of a classic record.

Beyond Cork Tree, Fall Out Boy have other three platinum-certified albums including 2007’s Infinity on High (which was certified platinum a month after its release on March 2007), 2013’s Save Rock and Roll (certified platinum in 2016), American Beauty/American Psycho from 2015 (certified platinum in 2016).

Fall Out Boy will release From Under the Cork Tree (20TH Anniversary Edition) on October 17, 2025.