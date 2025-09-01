Fall Restaurant Openings To Look Forward To In New York City

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:46
The seafood tower at Limusina will come with big rock oysters topped with frozen margarita granita

Limusina

New season, new restaurants. As everyone comes back from the beach and the leaves predictably change color as the weather cools (hopefully), the last quarter of year often ushers in new, highly anticipated restaurant openings to comfort New Yorkers into the coziest eating season. This fall, plenty of beloved local and international chefs, plus notable restaurant groups and restaurateurs will be making their mark across Manhattan with new concepts spanning from small date night sushi spots to cavernous, creative Mexican group dining destinations.

Here’s which new restaurants to add to your radar as they open in New York City this fall:

Expected in early fall at 46 West 22nd St., Danny’s nod to the iconic establishments that dotted the classic Ladies’ Mile neighborhood in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries. Created by restaurateur Dan Abrams, the restaurant will offer American fare in Flatiron from chef Ed Tinoco (Metropolis, Alinea) with fine dining versions of the classic American dishes that combine multiple cultures and flavors. An all-American wine list will feature high end varietals from under-appreciated wine making states including Virginia, New York, Texas, and Michigan in addition to classic regions in California, Oregon, and Washington.

Opening September 2025 at 19 Greenwich Ave, Arvine is a casual restaurant with a focus on American cuisine. Owned and conceived by Adrien Falcon, (Bouley, Essential by Christophe) originally from the Savoie region of France, who was a finalist in the Meilleur Ouvrier de France Sommelier competition, Arvine will offer an extensive wine list with rare finds and a deep by the glass section. Menu highlights will include spicy bison tartare with Calabrian chile “gochujang” and house einkorn focaccia, chile garlic charred kingfish with fennel-coconut puree and grilled sesame pita, and a dark chocolate coconut milkshake with brown butter honey.

Arvine will be a casual but upscale restaurant with an extensive wine list

Arvine

Sushi Mekumi

Coming this September to 70 Charlton St., this Japanese import from Ishikawa Prefecture is a Michelin starred omakase counter. Headed by Hajime Kumabe, a protégé of Mekumi Chef Takayoshi Yamaguchi, the 10-seat restaurant will offer traditional sushi craftsmanship with a professor-like scientific approach to maximize umami and freshness. The fish served is caught in Ishikawa and the plateware and other accessories are from craftspeople in the area.

Menu items at Arvine, which will open this fall in New York City

Arvine

Expected at 318 Greenwich St. this fall, Muku, meaning “purity” or “innocence,” is a Japanese restaurant devoted to the art of nihonryori – or simply, “Japanese cuisine.” Led by award-winning Chef Manabu Asanuma (o.d.o., Uchu), Muku celebrates goho (“五法”), the five classical techniques of Japanese cooking: raw (nama), grilled (yaki), simmered (ni), steamed (mushi), and fried (age). Each kaiseki dish reflects a deep understanding of these methods, applied with restraint and purpose.

Quality Branded is opening a new 225-seat Mexican restaurant in the Penn District at 441 Ninth Ave. Inspired by the various regions of Mexico, along with Cal and Tex-Mex touches, expected cheeky high-low takes on classics, tableside presentations, and creative and colorful cocktails. Menu items will include dressed big rock oysters with frozen margarita granita, lobster al pastor, fajitas diablo, whole red snapper tacos, black beans aligot, jelly donut conchas, and more never before seen creations.

Bub’s Bakery

Opening in late September at 325 Lafayette Street, Bub’s Bakery is an entirely allergen-free concept from 55 Hospitality’s Jenn Saesue and Chat Suansilphong (known for Fish Cheeks and Bangkok Supper Club), in partnership with James Beard-nominated baker Melissa Weller (Per Se, Sadelle’s, Bouchon Bakery). The menu reimagines nostalgic bakery favorites like kouign amanns, chocolate cupcakes and egg & cheese biscuits completely free from the top nine allergens: dairy, gluten, soy, eggs, all nuts, and more.

Opening at 31 W 21st. St., Kidilum, South Indian slang for “beyond awesome”, is a South Indian coastal restaurant from restaurateurs Sidharth Sharma and Sammeer A Raajpal, and chef Vinu Raveendran. The menu celebrates the spice-rich cuisine of India’s coastal Kerala region, with authentic dishes highlighting seafood, meats, and seasonal produce, complemented by a cocktail program rooted in South Indian flavors. Designed with warm, modern interiors accented by gold-and-green tones and Mandala-inspired details, Kidilum blends immersive storytelling with refined hospitality.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/melissakravitz/2025/08/31/fall-restaurant-openings-to-look-forward-to-in-new-york-city/

