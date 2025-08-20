‘Fallout’ Season 2 Gets An Incredible New Trailer With A Brand New Villain

Fallout Season 2

Fallout Season 2

Credit: Prime Video

Amazon revealed the release date for Fallout’s second season the other day, and gave us our first glimpse at images from the upcoming season. The series returns much sooner than I expected, which is a pleasant surprise.

Now, during the Opening Night Live ceremony at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, Microsoft and Bethesda along with Amazon, released the show’s first Season 2 trailer. The biggest reveal in this trailer is the casting of Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) as Robert House, the enigmatic leader of New Vegas.

We first met House (outside of the video games) in Season 1, when he met with other world leaders to help plan the end of the world, and the oligarchy’s dastardly plan for the future. In the trailer, he talks with Goggins’ character, actor Cooper Howard, before he becomes the Ghoul and before the nuclear apocalypse. Check it out:

The best moment in that trailer goes to Ella Purnell’s Lucy. “I defer to you about what to do in this situation,” she says, her face pale, as she and the Ghoul come into contact with what looks very much like a dragon.

The second season releases its premiere on December 17th with weekly episodes to follow up until February 4th. “The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas,” the show’s description reads.

Purnell, Goggins and Theroux are joined by Aaron Moten Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and Frances Turner and many more. I can’t wait.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/08/19/fallout-season-2-gets-an-incredible-new-trailer-with-a-brand-new-villain/

