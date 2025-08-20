‘Fallout’ Season 2 Gets Release Date And First Trailer

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 07:46
“Fallout” Season 2 poster.

Prime Video

Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell are among the cast members featured in the first trailer for Fallout Season 2, which is scheduled for a December release.

Prime Video surprised viewers this week with the first poster for Season 2, along with a teaser at the bottom of it that noted Season 2 would be coming out in December, but did not indicate an exact release date. The streaming platform also released a Season 2 image of Goggins as Cooper Howard before he became The Ghoul.

According to a press release from Prime Video on Tuesday, “The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.”

Prime Video revealed the Fallout Season 2 trailer at Gamescom on Tuesday, with creators Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, executive producer Jonathan Nolan and stars Purnell and Aaron Moten in attendance.

In addition, Prime Video announced that the new eight-episode Season 2 will debut on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

The trailer begins in the deserted environs of New Vegas, formerly Las Vegas, with The Ghoul and Lucy MacLean (Purnell). The shot then transitions to the former Las Vegas with a shot of Cooper Howard before he became The Ghoul during the apocalypse. In Las Vegas, Cooper encounters Robert House, a new character for Season 2 played by Justin Theroux.

The trailer also includes shots of Maximus (Moten), Lucy’s villainous father, Hank (Kyle McLachlan) as well as the menacing predator the Deathclaw.

See the full trailer below.

What Is ‘Fallout’About?

The official description of the series Fallout, per Prime Video, reads, “Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have.

“Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

During a recent Zoom conversation, Walton Goggins said he wasn’t at liberty to discuss specific details about Season 2, but teased the tone of the upcoming season by noting, “Not being a gamer but being a fan of this universe and a fan of this story, man, what we have in the can is a mashup of — and I’m gonna say, this is gonna sound so random — but Indiana Jones meets Doctor Strangelove meets the Star Wars [Cantina], and so far it’s surpassed my expectations.”

Also starring Moisés Arias and Frances Turner, Fallout Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on Dec. 17.

