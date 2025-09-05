Famed Investor Who Has Grown His Portfolio from $10k to $200M With Just XRP and Dogecoin Reveals his New Buy

A famous investor who made a fortune out of XRP and Dogecoin and turned a portfolio of $10,000 into $200 million has announced his new investment bet: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). The investor is paying attention to the increasing presale traction, the high level of blockchain technology, and the robust ecosystem characteristics of the project.

Little Pepe Gains Traction With Advanced Layer 2 Blockchain

Little Pepe is built on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain. This provides faster and cheaper transactions than Layer 1. The network can process transactions 200 times faster and has minimal gas fees, which increases scalability and real-world application. Also, the project offers a zero-tax trading system, which will enable investors to maximize their returns without extra fees. The sniper bot protection is also integrated to provide fairness in launches by avoiding exploitative trading manipulations. In addition, Little Pepe includes staking rewards, which will motivate token holders to lock their funds and receive passive income. The ecosystem also has a meme launchpad that aims to support future projects, increasing community participation and ecosystem growth. Moreover, a DAO governance system enables holders to take part in decision-making, which is transparent and decentralized. The roadmap outlines the future of NFT integration and cross-chain compatibility to expand utility and market access.

Presale Momentum Reaches $23 Million in Stage 12

Little Pepe is in Stage 12 of its presale and has already raised more than $23.24 million. The project has already sold over 14.70 billion tokens at the current stage price of $0.0021 per token. The next presale round will raise the price by a small margin to $0.0022, indicating high demand.

The presale started at $0.001 in Stage 1, where it raised $500,000. Stage 2 raised $1.325 million at a price of $0.0011, and Stage 3 raised $2.5 million at a price of $0.0012. Since then, every stage has continued this steady climb, both in price and investor interest. With the token rising 110% from its initial $0.0010 to the current $0.0021, showing strong investor participation.

In addition, 26.5% of the total 100 billion token supply has been set aside as presale, which gives early buyers a chance to acquire the tokens at affordable rates. The tiered pricing model shows confidence among investors and a stable demand for LILPEPE tokens.

Little Pepe Emerges as Investor’s Next Strategic Bet

The choice of Little Pepe by the renowned investor speaks to the potential of the project to bridge the gap between meme culture and blockchain utility. Its innovative Layer 2 network, staking capabilities, DAO governance, and zero-tax trading are some of the factors that distinguish it among the traditional meme coins. As the presale gathers pace and the entire ecosystem is developed, Little Pepe is a good bet among those investors who want to be the first to enter the market. As the investor diversifies his portfolio beyond XRP and Dogecoin, LILPEPE is becoming his next strategic target in the new crypto market.

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Source: https://finbold.com/famed-investor-who-has-grown-his-portfolio-from-10k-to-200m-with-just-xrp-and-dogecoin-reveals-his-new-buy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
