Fantasy Football Best/Worst Matchups By Position

Is it time to admit that Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is matchup-proof? It’s a small sample size, but an impressive one, mea culpa. Last week, against a formidable Packers defense, he averaged 5.2 yards per carry, had a touchdown, and came six yards short of a hundred! That’s a great fantasy football matchup!

And we know that there are several players that are legitimately matchup proof; those are not the ones we are concerned with. We want the players who have questionable matchups, those on the what-if borders (also a surprisingly good Marvel show ) of should I or should I not play him. We want to know in fantasy football land, is the matchup good or bad?

So, let’s see what this week has for us.

Quarterback Best/Worst Matchup Week 4

Best Quarterback Matchup: Jordan Love @ Dallas Cowboys, Packers -5.5, 48.5 o/u

The hype is all about Micah Parsons returning to Dallas, as it should be.

But what is more important is that the Cowboys’ defense ranks last in passing yards per attempt (9.8) and total QBR allowed (79.5).

The last two quarterbacks to face the Cowboys were the Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams, who had four passing touchdowns, and the now-benched New York Giants quarterback, Russell Wilson, who threw for 450 passing yards with three touchdowns against this defense.

Worst Quarterback Matchup: Dak Prescott v Green Bay Packers, Packers-5.5, 48.5 o/u

Not only does Prescott not have his number one wide receiver, Cee Dee Lamb , but the Packers have given up the fewest passing yards per attempt, 4.8.

In week one, they sacked Jared Goff four times, intercepted him, and held him to one passing touchdown. In week two, Jayden Daniels did not throw an interception against them, but he was sacked four times. And last week in their surprising loss to the Cleveland Browns, Joe Flacco was sacked twice, intercepted once, and finished with a 55.6 QBR.

And then there is Parsons coming back to Dallas.

Running Back Best/Worst Matchup Week 4

Best Running Back Matchup: J.K. Dobbins v Cincinnati Bengals, Broncos -7.5, 44.5 o/u

The worry about the Broncos’ backfield is choosing who will actually get the ball. Right now, Dobbins has a 54.9% snap share, Tyler Badie has a 15.2% snap share, and R.J. Harvey has a 29.9% snap share.

In three weeks, Dobbins has averaged 5.2 yards per touch, has 14 evaded tackles, is second in explosive rating (128.9), and is first in breakaway runs with five.

The Bengals’ defense has allowed Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Etienne to average 5.1 yards per attempt and Minnesota Vikings RB2, who is now by default RB1, to average 7.3 yards per attempt.

Worst Running Back Matchup: David Montgomery v Cleveland Browns, Lions -8.5, 45.5 o/u

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 30: David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions scores a touchdown against Drake Thomas #42 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Ford Field on September 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Getty Images

Don’t stop me, but you have heard this before. Until further notice, do not play a running back against the Myles Garrett-led Cleveland Browns defense.

The Browns have allowed the fewest rushing yards per carry (2.3) and have held opposing running backs to 65 rushing yards below expectation. The defense accomplished this while having faced Chase Brown, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs.

Wide Receiver Best/Worst Matchup Week 4

Best Wide Receiver Matchup: Jakobi Meyers v Chicago Bears, Bears-1.5, 46.5 o/u

Okay, so I just traded Meyers away in my ESPN fantasy league to the conArtists team, congrats, Mr. Chipley! I’m not bitter.

Anyway, enough about me. Meyers is on the field for a 24.5% target share with a 60% slot snap rate. The Bears are giving up the second-most points per target (2.49) to slot receivers.

Worst Wide Receiver Matchup: JaMarr Chase @ Denver Broncos, Broncos -7.5, 44.5 o/u

There is no way you are going to sit, Chase. Chase was the consensus number one draft pick in most fantasy leagues. That was with Joe Burrow. He is now receiving passes from Jake Browning.

It’s also important to mention that Chase will see lots of Patrick Surtain II.

https://youtu.be/QoDC9PAD-rs?si=qmNVoe8YwcL7Mkg3

But most important is that there is no Burrow, only Browning, who contributed to Chase’s six targets, five receptions for 50 yards last week.

Tight End Best/Worst Matchup Week 4

Best Tight End Matchup: T.J. Hockenson v Pittsburgh Steelers, Vikings -1.5, 42.5 o/u

First friendly reminder, this game will be played in Dublin, Ireland. It’s the first international game of the season, so if you have fantasy players on either the Vikings or the Steelers, get them in early!

Now, back to the woes that are the Steelers’ defense this season. The defense that allowed Hunter Henry to accumulate 90 yards and two touchdowns last week. While also allowing Seattle Seahawks A.J. Barner to score a touchdown in week two.

The Steelers’ once ferocious defense is showing signs of a more gentle, bendy side. Until further notice, play your running backs and tight ends against them.

Worst Tight End Matchup: Zach Ertz @ Atlanta Falcons, Commanders -3, 45.5 o/u

Hockenson: three targets, one reception, 12 yards

Tommy Tremble: two targets, two receptions, 16 yards

That’s the stats tight ends have racked up against the Falcons so far this season. In week one against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were no tight end stats, zero.

So, while the Falcons are having some issues on the offensive side of the ball (and defensive, truth be told), they are keeping a tight hold on the tight end position (no pun intended).

Ertz has two touchdowns, and has 26, 64, and 38 yards respectively. Last week, with Marcus Mariota under center, he did not score a touchdown and was targeted only three times, his lowest amount of this very early season (which might be something to monitor if Mariota is once again under center).

And In Conclusion

It’s week four, one international game, start time 7:30 AM mountain time, and two Monday Night Football games.

Be cognizant of your matchups, even with your studs (yes, we are looking at you Chase, Brock Bowers, and King Henry). But most importantly, Happy Last Sunday of September…it’s Fall…it’s fantasy football, life is good.