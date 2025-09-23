Fantasy Football Week 4: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 08: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Getty Images

Time is starting to fly as Week 4 of the fantasy football season has arrived. Especially for teams that are 0-3 or 1-2, Week 4 is a must-win game for these managers.

If you want to increase your odds of beating your friends in fantasy football, it’s crucial that you make the right start or sit decision. The goal of these flex rankings is to help give a baseline of where your team stands and also to help with your start or sit decisions.

These rankings are catered especially for PPR leagues, but there shouldn’t be any drastic changes for Half-PPR leagues.

Notable Injury Updates

As of Monday, there’s not an exact answer for whether Mike Evans will be playing in Week 4 or not. In the best-case scenario for Evans, there’s a good chance that he’ll be slightly banged up, giving Emeka Egbuka a small bump.

Due to this injury and Evans’s lack of recent success, he failed to make the top 50. For Kenneth Walker, we’ll be assuming that Zach Charbonnet will be playing, per a recent report from Draft Sharks. If Charbonnet does end up playing in Week 4, neither will make the top 50.

Lastly, it seems like Tyrone Tracy Jr will be out for Week 4 at the very least. That benefits Cam Skattebo a ton.

Tier 1

1. Bijan Robinson (ATL)

2. Christian McCaffrey (SF)

3. Puka Nacua (LAR)

4. Jonathan Taylor (IND)

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)

6. Saquon Barkley (PHI)

7. Malik Nabers (NYG)

Tier 2

8. James Cook (BUF)

9. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET)

10. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA)

11. De’Von Achane (MIA)

12. Bucky Irving (TB)

13. Derrick Henry (BAL)

14. Josh Jacobs (GB)

Tier 3

15. Justin Jefferson (MIN)

16. Ja’Marr Chase (CIN)

17. Jordan Mason (MIN)

18. Kyren Williams (LAR)

19. Nico Collins (HOU)

20. Omarion Hampton (LAC)

21. Rome Odunze (CHI)

22. Emeka Egbuka (TB)

Tier 4

23. A.J. Brown (PHI)

24. Tetairoa McMillan (CAR)

25. Garrett Wilson (NYJ)

26. Breece Hall (NYJ)

27. Drake London (ATL)

28. Trey McBride (ARI)

29. Davante Adams (LAR)

Tier 5

30. Chuba Hubbard (CAR)

31. Ladd McConkey (LAC)

32. Alvin Kamara (NO)

33. George Pickens (DAL)

34. Ashton Jeanty (LV)

35. Trey Benson (ARI)

36. Tyreek Hill (MIA)

Tier 6

37. Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC)

38. Cam Skattebo (NYG)

39. Brock Bowers (LV)

40. Deebo Samuel (WAS)

41. Chris Olave (NO)

42. Courtland Sutton (DEN)

43. Ricky Pearsall (SF)

Tier 7

44. Travis Etienne Jr. (JAC)

45. Kenneth Walker (SEA)

46. Javonte Williams (DAL)

47. Zay Flowers (BAL)

48. Chase Brown (CIN)

50. Keenan Allen (LAC)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 21: Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants walks onto the field during the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images) Getty Images

Must Start Running Back: Cam Skattebo (NYG)

With Tracy going down due to an injury, Skattebo is a running back you need in your starting lineup. We saw Skattebo breakout already when Tracy only had nine touches last week.

Skattebo had his breakout game with 24.1 points (PPR) on 16 touches. With Skattebo drawing eight targets and running for six YPC, you can feel great about starting him.

Per FanDuel, the New York Giants are 6.5-point underdogs, which means Skattebo won’t get as many touches on the ground. However, now that Skattebo has cemented himself as the receiving back, he’s set to thrive as a pass catcher in Week 4.

Must Start Wide Receiver: Keenan Allen (LAC)

No one is talking about it, but Keenan Allen is currently averaging 18.8 PPG. Due to the fact that Allen is 33 years old and Ladd McConkey has underperformed, many don’t believe this will last.

While that may be true, for the time being, Allen is an extremely exciting start. Allen clearly hasn’t lost a beat with Justin Herbert, who is playing at an extremely high level right now.

Although Allen has scored a touchdown each game, which isn’t sustainable, his targets are. Through three games, Allen has 28 targets.

Find a way to get Allen into your fantasy football lineups this week as the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Giants. While this isn’t a great matchup for Allen due to the fact that the Chargers should be able to run the ball a ton, they’ve made it a focal point to get him the ball in the first three weeks.