Faraday Future plans to spin off its Crypto Flywheel assets into an existing public company

PANews reported on September 13th that Faraday Future, a Nasdaq-listed company owned by Jia Yueting, plans to spin off its Crypto Flywheel assets into an independent, existing public company (the "Spin-off"), creating a dual-listing structure to unlock value and accelerate growth. The company expects to announce further details at its upcoming 919 event. The spin-off plan aims to establish two independently listed entities: FFAI and a new company focused on Crypto Flywheel, which will operate independently and create strategic synergies.

