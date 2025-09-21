Faraday Future Transforms Qualigen Into Crypto Platform CXC10

Key Points: Faraday Future’s $41 million investment transforms Qualigen Therapeutics into CXC10.

Transformation incorporates major Web3 components and infrastructure.

Faraday Future gains a 62% equity stake in CXC10.

Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFAI) announced a $41 million investment to transform Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QLGN) into CXC10, a crypto and Web3 platform, collaborating with major Web3 backers.

This shift signifies Faraday Future’s pivot from electric vehicles to digital finance, potentially impacting market dynamics and shaking up crypto asset indices.

Faraday Future’s $41M Move Alters Crypto Landscape

Faraday Future, listed as NASDAQ: FFAI, will invest $41 million in PIPE transactions to convert Qualigen Therapeutics into CXC10. This maneuver designates CXC10 as a crypto and Web3 business platform with expansive goals such as launching a C10 ETF and treasuries. CXC10 aims to establish infrastructure including index products and digital finance bridges.

Faraday Future and Jia Yueting, alongside blockchain and institutional backers like SIGN Foundation, will control approximately 62% of CXC10’s equity. The investment will add high-level leadership with Jia Yueting as Chief Advisor and Jerry Wang becoming Co-CEO. The decision highlights an increased focus on diversifying investment channels while maintaining market stability through active/passive treasury allocations.

Market observers noted the strategic advantage Faraday Future gains by transitioning into crypto spaces amid evolving financial landscapes. The readiness shown by institutional investors like SIGN Foundation reinforces the confidence in long-term returns as Web3 ecosystems continue maturing. Encouraging comments from stakeholders highlight anticipated synergies and potential financial benefits.

Bitcoin Trends Amid Expanding Crypto Infrastructure

Did you know? CXC10’s transformation into a Web3 crypto platform draws parallels with previous corporate pivots in biotech and tech sectors, which led to increased investor interest and asset volatility.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $115,775.75, with a market cap of $2.31 trillion and dominates 56.97% of the crypto market. Despite a 37.30% drop in 24-hour trading volume, Bitcoin rose by 2.03% over the same period. BTC supply nears its cap of 21 million, reflecting steady demand.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:05 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team anticipates potential growth as crypto indexes solidify. Regulatory frameworks in different regions might challenge these platforms, but partnerships within the digital finance sector form a robust base for expansion. By aligning with evolving technologies, broader financial markets are poised for transformation.