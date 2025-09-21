The post Faraday Future Transforms Qualigen Into Crypto Platform CXC10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Faraday Future’s $41 million investment transforms Qualigen Therapeutics into CXC10. Transformation incorporates major Web3 components and infrastructure. Faraday Future gains a 62% equity stake in CXC10. Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFAI) announced a $41 million investment to transform Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QLGN) into CXC10, a crypto and Web3 platform, collaborating with major Web3 backers. This shift signifies Faraday Future’s pivot from electric vehicles to digital finance, potentially impacting market dynamics and shaking up crypto asset indices. Faraday Future’s $41M Move Alters Crypto Landscape Faraday Future, listed as NASDAQ: FFAI, will invest $41 million in PIPE transactions to convert Qualigen Therapeutics into CXC10. This maneuver designates CXC10 as a crypto and Web3 business platform with expansive goals such as launching a C10 ETF and treasuries. CXC10 aims to establish infrastructure including index products and digital finance bridges. Faraday Future and Jia Yueting, alongside blockchain and institutional backers like SIGN Foundation, will control approximately 62% of CXC10’s equity. The investment will add high-level leadership with Jia Yueting as Chief Advisor and Jerry Wang becoming Co-CEO. The decision highlights an increased focus on diversifying investment channels while maintaining market stability through active/passive treasury allocations. Market observers noted the strategic advantage Faraday Future gains by transitioning into crypto spaces amid evolving financial landscapes. The readiness shown by institutional investors like SIGN Foundation reinforces the confidence in long-term returns as Web3 ecosystems continue maturing. Encouraging comments from stakeholders highlight anticipated synergies and potential financial benefits. “We are excited to lead this strategic investment and pivot into the Web3 space, leveraging our capabilities to create a top-tier crypto asset index.” — Jerry Wang, Co-CEO, CXC10 Bitcoin Trends Amid Expanding Crypto Infrastructure Did you know? CXC10’s transformation into a Web3 crypto platform draws parallels with previous corporate pivots in biotech and tech sectors, which led to… The post Faraday Future Transforms Qualigen Into Crypto Platform CXC10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Faraday Future’s $41 million investment transforms Qualigen Therapeutics into CXC10. Transformation incorporates major Web3 components and infrastructure. Faraday Future gains a 62% equity stake in CXC10. Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFAI) announced a $41 million investment to transform Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QLGN) into CXC10, a crypto and Web3 platform, collaborating with major Web3 backers. This shift signifies Faraday Future’s pivot from electric vehicles to digital finance, potentially impacting market dynamics and shaking up crypto asset indices. Faraday Future’s $41M Move Alters Crypto Landscape Faraday Future, listed as NASDAQ: FFAI, will invest $41 million in PIPE transactions to convert Qualigen Therapeutics into CXC10. This maneuver designates CXC10 as a crypto and Web3 business platform with expansive goals such as launching a C10 ETF and treasuries. CXC10 aims to establish infrastructure including index products and digital finance bridges. Faraday Future and Jia Yueting, alongside blockchain and institutional backers like SIGN Foundation, will control approximately 62% of CXC10’s equity. The investment will add high-level leadership with Jia Yueting as Chief Advisor and Jerry Wang becoming Co-CEO. The decision highlights an increased focus on diversifying investment channels while maintaining market stability through active/passive treasury allocations. Market observers noted the strategic advantage Faraday Future gains by transitioning into crypto spaces amid evolving financial landscapes. The readiness shown by institutional investors like SIGN Foundation reinforces the confidence in long-term returns as Web3 ecosystems continue maturing. Encouraging comments from stakeholders highlight anticipated synergies and potential financial benefits. “We are excited to lead this strategic investment and pivot into the Web3 space, leveraging our capabilities to create a top-tier crypto asset index.” — Jerry Wang, Co-CEO, CXC10 Bitcoin Trends Amid Expanding Crypto Infrastructure Did you know? CXC10’s transformation into a Web3 crypto platform draws parallels with previous corporate pivots in biotech and tech sectors, which led to…

Faraday Future Transforms Qualigen Into Crypto Platform CXC10

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 14:12
Movement
MOVE$0.1273-0.70%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.146-1.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017851+0.81%
Sign
SIGN$0.08343-1.19%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12202+0.20%
Key Points:
  • Faraday Future’s $41 million investment transforms Qualigen Therapeutics into CXC10.
  • Transformation incorporates major Web3 components and infrastructure.
  • Faraday Future gains a 62% equity stake in CXC10.

Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFAI) announced a $41 million investment to transform Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QLGN) into CXC10, a crypto and Web3 platform, collaborating with major Web3 backers.

This shift signifies Faraday Future’s pivot from electric vehicles to digital finance, potentially impacting market dynamics and shaking up crypto asset indices.

Faraday Future’s $41M Move Alters Crypto Landscape

Faraday Future, listed as NASDAQ: FFAI, will invest $41 million in PIPE transactions to convert Qualigen Therapeutics into CXC10. This maneuver designates CXC10 as a crypto and Web3 business platform with expansive goals such as launching a C10 ETF and treasuries. CXC10 aims to establish infrastructure including index products and digital finance bridges.

Faraday Future and Jia Yueting, alongside blockchain and institutional backers like SIGN Foundation, will control approximately 62% of CXC10’s equity. The investment will add high-level leadership with Jia Yueting as Chief Advisor and Jerry Wang becoming Co-CEO. The decision highlights an increased focus on diversifying investment channels while maintaining market stability through active/passive treasury allocations.

Market observers noted the strategic advantage Faraday Future gains by transitioning into crypto spaces amid evolving financial landscapes. The readiness shown by institutional investors like SIGN Foundation reinforces the confidence in long-term returns as Web3 ecosystems continue maturing. Encouraging comments from stakeholders highlight anticipated synergies and potential financial benefits.

Bitcoin Trends Amid Expanding Crypto Infrastructure

Did you know? CXC10’s transformation into a Web3 crypto platform draws parallels with previous corporate pivots in biotech and tech sectors, which led to increased investor interest and asset volatility.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $115,775.75, with a market cap of $2.31 trillion and dominates 56.97% of the crypto market. Despite a 37.30% drop in 24-hour trading volume, Bitcoin rose by 2.03% over the same period. BTC supply nears its cap of 21 million, reflecting steady demand.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:05 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team anticipates potential growth as crypto indexes solidify. Regulatory frameworks in different regions might challenge these platforms, but partnerships within the digital finance sector form a robust base for expansion. By aligning with evolving technologies, broader financial markets are poised for transformation.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/nfts-news/faraday-future-invests-in-cxc10/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has just made it easier for fund issuers to list crypto exchange-traded products.
FUND
FUND$0.01806-16.00%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 14:45
Share
BDACS rolls out KRW1 stablecoin backed by Woori Bank PoC

BDACS rolls out KRW1 stablecoin backed by Woori Bank PoC

The post BDACS rolls out KRW1 stablecoin backed by Woori Bank PoC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this post: BDACS has launched KRW1 stablecoin, which is backed by the South Korean won, after completing a full proof of concept with Woori Bank. The firm has also developed issuance and management systems and a user-facing app that supports P2P transfers and transaction verification. BDACS believes banking API integration will ensure transparent, verifiable proof of reserves and reinforce trust and accountability within its network. BDACS officially launched a South Korean won-backed stablecoin, KRW1, on Wednesday. The initiative comes after the company completed a full proof of concept (PoC) with Woori Bank. The company acknowledged that the milestone marks the interaction of fiat deposits, stablecoin issuance, and blockchain verification into a fully operational ecosystem. The firm also revealed that KRW1 is a proprietary stablecoin brand it trademarked in December 2023.  BDACS develops issuance and management systems BDACS said it anticipated the central role of stablecoins in the digital asset economy and started building the necessary infrastructure well before formal regulations were in place. The Korean firm stated that its Go-to-Market strategy has positioned it as a first mover in the region’s evolving digital asset market. According to the report, the initiative extends beyond token issuance. The digital asset custody service firm has developed a comprehensive framework, including issuance and management systems. BDACS has also developed an app that supports peer-to-peer transfers and transaction verification.  Each KRW1 token will be fully collateralized with South Korean won held in escrow at Woori Bank, the company’s strategic partner. BDACS believes that real-time banking API integration will ensure transparent, verifiable proof of reserves and reinforce trust and accountability within its network. The report revealed that Woori Bank also participated in the POC. BDACS acknowledged that it aims to position KRW1 as a universal-user stablecoin for remittances, payments, investments, and deposits. The Korean firm…
RealLink
REAL$0.06281-1.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005276+6.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01387+2.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:29
Share
This Is The Best Crypto Presale, You Should Invest In, As Many Early Shiba Inu Millionaires, Are Calling It The Next 100x

This Is The Best Crypto Presale, You Should Invest In, As Many Early Shiba Inu Millionaires, Are Calling It The Next 100x

Searching for the best crypto to buy now in 2025? Presales offer the chance to dramatically flip your portfolio and secure life-changing gains but only if you pick wisely. Since they can also feel like risky gambles, this guide starts with proof, not hype or empty promises. Today, we compare Pepeto (PEPETO), BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.16-5.57%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003516-2.60%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000615+6.58%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/21 15:15
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

BDACS rolls out KRW1 stablecoin backed by Woori Bank PoC

This Is The Best Crypto Presale, You Should Invest In, As Many Early Shiba Inu Millionaires, Are Calling It The Next 100x

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks

Bitcoin Stays Steady as Altcoins Surge