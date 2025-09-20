Faraday Future’s $41M Investment Transforms Qualigen into Crypto Platform

Key Points: Faraday Future invests $41M, transforming Qualigen into crypto-focused CXC10.

CXC10 focuses on crypto index/ETF, Web3 gateway, and tokens.

Jia Yueting to be Chief Advisor; oversight role secured.

Faraday Future strategically invests $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, transforming it into CXC10, a crypto and Web3 platform, marking a significant pivot from biotech to digital finance.

The shift signals increasing convergence between traditional and digital financial sectors, potentially impacting top cryptocurrencies and provoking regulatory interest in the new ETF and stablecoin offerings.

CXC10’s Strategic Venture in Crypto and Web3

Faraday Future announced its $41 million PIPE investment in Qualigen Therapeutics, rebranding it as CXC10, a new crypto and Web3 business platform. Jia Yueting, contributing $4 million personally, will hold a 62% collective stake in CXC10, ensuring strong governance and influence. As Jia Yueting, Founder of Faraday Future, noted, “Our investment in Qualigen represents a transformative step for both companies, pivoting towards the exciting future of crypto and Web3 technologies.”

The rebranded CXC10 plans to develop a crypto index/ETF (C10 Value Anchoring), a

(BesTrade DeAl Agent), and ecosystem tokens including RWA products and a C10 stablecoin. These initiatives aim to create new avenues in digital finance and trading ecosystems.

Market reactions are closely monitored as Jia Yueting’s track record receives mixed feedback in public forums. So far, no official comments have been issued by institutional backers or regulatory bodies, but the announcement highlights a strategic pivot in branding and platform focus. For more insight into potential regulatory perspectives, visit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

Challenges and Opportunities Amid CXC10’s Launch

Did you know? When Eastman Kodak pivoted to blockchain in 2018, it saw mixed outcomes, illustrating the challenges traditional companies face entering crypto.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently valued at $115,966.23, with a market cap of $2.31 trillion, representing a 57.24% market dominance. Over the past 24 hours, its price dipped 0.43%, showing volatility despite a 12.76% rise over 90 days.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:06 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu Insights highlight potential technological and regulatory challenges for CXC10. The novel crypto platform may face significant scrutiny, especially with its stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and Treasury assets, posing unique compliance demands.