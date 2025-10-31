Faraday Future's first prepayment for its new model was completed using USDT, and the company says it will expand its cryptocurrency payment capabilities.

PANews reported on October 31 that Faraday Future, a Nasdaq-listed company under Jia Yueting, announced that within 48 hours of its launch in Dubai on October 28, it received over 200 non-binding, non-refundable pre-orders for its new smart electric MPV, the FX Super One, from B2B partners. The first individual pre-order was paid for in USDT (Tether) for 1,385 USDT (approximately 5,094 AED).

The debut model, the AIHEREV Max, is priced at approximately 309,000 dirhams, with initial deliveries expected to begin in November. The company stated it will expand cryptocurrency payment functionality and advance its co-creation ecosystem. Global ambassador Andrés Iniesta became the first global owner of the FX Super One.