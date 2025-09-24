Fartcoin Dives 28% in a Week—Myriad Users Are Bearish on a Rebound This Year

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

When Steve Jobs met with the advertising experts at Chiat/Day to develop an ad for the new iMac, they asked him to pick a single new feature to highlight to consumers. He couldn't, insisting instead that a 30-second TV ad was long enough to include the four or five features he thought everyone needed to know about. The agency executives argued that no one can remember four or five things, and urged him to choose a favorite. When Jobs refused, the legendary ad executive Lee Clow decided to make his colleagues' point in a more tangible way. As later retold by Ken Segall, Clow tore five sheets of paper from his notepad and crumpled them into paper balls. Jobs watched until Clow said, "catch," and tossed a single ball of paper across the table to him. Jobs caught it and tossed it back. "That's a good ad," Clow explained. "Now catch this." Clow threw all five paper balls at him and he didn't catch any. "That's a bad ad," Clow told him. The demonstration appeared to work, because Jobs ended the meeting by giving Chiat/Day the go-ahead for a much simpler ad than the one he asked for at the start of the meeting. "Minimizing is the key to making a point stick," Segall explains. "Give [people] one idea and they nod their heads. Give them five and they simply scratch their heads." Mixing messages Over the years, investors have been given many ideas on why they should invest in Ethereum: the World Computer, digital oil, yield-bearing internet bond, ultra-sound money, the app store of…