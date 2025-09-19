Pi Network has launched a new Fast Track KYC feature, allowing new Pioneers to activate a Mainnet wallet without waiting through the 30 mining sessions once required. This update is powered by a deeper integration of AI into the KYC process and is designed to give both new users and non-users the chance to engage […]Pi Network has launched a new Fast Track KYC feature, allowing new Pioneers to activate a Mainnet wallet without waiting through the 30 mining sessions once required. This update is powered by a deeper integration of AI into the KYC process and is designed to give both new users and non-users the chance to engage […]

Fast Track KYC: Pi Network’s Bold Step Toward Mass Adoption

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/19 15:30
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1392-3.19%
Pi Network
PI$0.35449-1.20%
MASS
MASS$0.0007606-7.22%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02517-0.15%
Pi Network
  • Pi Network introduces Fast Track KYC, removing the 30-session delay for wallet activation.
  • New users can now access the Mainnet ecosystem earlier while maintaining strict KYC standards.
  • The feature strengthens Pi’s push for verified participation, with over 14.8M users already migrated.

Pi Network has launched a new Fast Track KYC feature, allowing new Pioneers to activate a Mainnet wallet without waiting through the 30 mining sessions once required. This update is powered by a deeper integration of AI into the KYC process and is designed to give both new users and non-users the chance to engage with the Pi ecosystem sooner.

Previously, the 30-session rule acted as a natural barrier that slowed participation. With the new pathway, identity checks can be carried out earlier, giving users direct access to Mainnet wallets. The option appears inside the Pi Wallet app for those eligible, streamlining the process while preserving security and compliance standards.

What Fast Track KYC Brings

Following verification, users are treated to auto-enablement of wallets, therefore gaining access to Pi apps, ecosystem events, and local commerce. That does not, however, enable full Mainnet migration. Mined balances become transferable only after reaching 30 sessions and the broader Mainnet Checklist, including the normal KYC process.

Significantly, Fast Track KYC is a native solution, i.e., Pi is handling it internally and not via third-party vendors. So far, third-party partners like Banxa were among the limited access points for Pioneers. Pi has now devised its own secure solution, giving wider access and a wider set of verified users for the developers to operate upon.

The network has also indicated that Fast Track KYC is by no means guaranteed to be approved quickly. Requests will be declined even if they don’t qualify to the same standard as regular KYC. Wherever it is possible, through its auto verification, the system can even employ higher parameters.

Strengthening Pi Network’s Ecosystem

Pi’s verification of identity approach is therefore consistent with its own long-term objective of creating a blockchain through actual and tried users.

More than 14.82 million Pioneers successfully migrated with the approval of KYC, demonstrating scale and compliance. Adding Fast Track KYC to the mix is yet another boost to that momentum by widening access without compromising migration standards.

This development is also in step with a broader industry trend. Identity-related blockchain standards that are verifiably participating, such as ERC-3643, are becoming the foundation of how digital ecosystems evolve. By putting these processes at the front and center of its network early, Pi Network is preparing itself ahead of changes in regulation and adoption.

Over the course of time, the feature will be continuously fine-tuned, and the technology may extend even into the everyday KYC flow at a later date. That could make migration much quicker, reduce human-validator dependency, and make the Pi ecosystem even more seamless.

Also Read: Pi Network (PI) Targets 200% Rally as First ETP Draws Institutional Interest

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16006-4.89%
Gravity
G$0.01104-3.49%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04387-5.87%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.432-1.49%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.86-2.73%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013874-9.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-4.24%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate