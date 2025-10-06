ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Cardano is back in focus, trading near $0.80 on September 22, 2025, with on-chain activity showing strength.Cardano is back in focus, trading near $0.80 on September 22, 2025, with on-chain activity showing strength.

Faster And Cheaper Than Cardano Pepeto Presale Raises $6.8M Don’t Miss Out Today

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/10/06 18:20
Salamanca
DON$0.000437-6.62%
Threshold
T$0.01192-2.77%
NEAR
NEAR$1.88-6.42%

SPONSORED POST*

Cardano is back in focus, trading near $0.80 on September 22, 2025, with on-chain activity showing strength. But ADA feels slow to turn, like a large ship, and traders searching for the best crypto to buy now are starting to look elsewhere. That focus is shifting to Pepeto ($PEPETO).

Cardano’s Problem: Solid, But Slow

ADA made its mark in past bull runs. It built a loyal base, promoted sustainability, and invested in years of research. Yet the challenge is its pace. Even with constant Cardano updates, its price action rarely delivers the big surges traders hope for.

Source: https://www.tradingview.com

At present, ADA trades in the mid $0.80s. Forecasts point to a steady climb, not a dramatic rise. It feels safe, but lacks excitement. For those chasing high upside, ADA no longer looks like the best crypto to buy now.

Why Speed And Cost Are Key: Pepeto’s Edge

When stacked against newer projects, ADA falls short on two main points: fees and speed. While Cardano is more efficient than older blockchains, it cannot match the ultra-low fees and near-instant settlement times of Ethereum Layer 2s. That’s where Pepeto stands apart.

Pepeto ($PEPETO) is designed as a meme-utility hybrid. With fast throughput and almost zero fees, it appeals to both developers and regular users. In crypto, people want transactions to be quick and cheap, and Pepeto delivers.

Pepeto’s Early Stage Opportunity: Stake Big, List Soon

Pepeto is not just chasing hype. Its presale is live at $0.000000156, with more than $6.8 million raised already. Holders can stake at 224% APY. This combination of early entry and high rewards explains why experts call it the best crypto to buy now.

Unlike ADA, which took years to bring features live, Pepeto is rolling out products before listings. The roadmap shows gamified staking, NFT add-ons, and secure cross-chain bridging.

Comparing Cardano And Pepeto: A Clear Difference

Cardano (ADA):
• Around $0.82, steady but slow growth.
• Strong community, but muted impact.
• Launched in 2017, already matured.

Pepeto (PEPETO):
• Presale at $0.000000156.
• 224% staking APY.
• Over $6.8M raised.
• Ethereum-based scalability.
• Demo exchange already active.

The side-by-side view shows the contrast. ADA is stable. Pepeto is high-potential. One offers safety, the other offers explosive upside.

Why Analysts Eye Pepeto After $6.8M Raised

Experts say Pepeto’s mix of meme hype and real use makes it rare. It is solving cost and speed issues while growing fast, and that is why it’s being called the best crypto to buy now.

ADA has reliability, but Pepeto has both hype and utility together, the same spark that drove Shiba Inu and Pepe in earlier bull runs.

Act Now: The Window Is Closing

ADA is likely to remain one of the top chains. But for those hunting growth, Pepeto looks stronger: cheap presale entry, 224% staking, and real blockchain products.

The presale is moving quickly, and once listings start, the chance for entry at this level will be gone. For many, this is the second chance they hoped for after missing Shiba Inu or Pepe.

How To Buy Pepeto Now

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Head to the official site: pepeto.io

Choose payment with USDTETHBNB, or credit card

Make your purchase at the current presale price

Stake your tokens for high rewards and hold as the project grows

Disclaimer: 

The Pepeto presale is live. To participate, use the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing approaches, some unauthorized platforms may attempt to use the Pepeto name to mislead investors. Verification of sources is advised.

Get in now – The Pepeto presale won’t wait.

Website : https://pepeto.io
Telegram : https://t.me/pepeto_channel
X : https://x.com/Pepetocoin

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1671-5.05%
MANTRA
OM$0.09197-5.19%
OP
OP$0.3574-6.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Lookonchain data, whale addresses (0x436F and 0x2DDf) have once again purchased a total of 5.51 million INSP (approximately US$110,000). The current total holdings have reached 115.07 million INSP (approximately US$2.1 million), accounting for 11.51% of the total INSP supply.
Inspect
INSP$0.00669-16.79%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 16:50
Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

The post Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s (SOL) latest rally has attracted investors from all over, but the bigger story for vision-minded investors is where the next surges of life-altering returns are heading.  As Solana continues to see high levels of ecosystem usage and network utilization, the stage is slowly being set for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM is priced at $0.035 in its fast-growing presale. Price appreciation of 14.3% is what the investors are going to anticipate in the next phase. Over $15.85 million has been raised as the presale keeps gaining momentum. Unlike the majority of the tokens surfing short-term waves of hype, Mutuum Finance is becoming a utility-focused choice with more value potential and therefore an increasingly better option for investors looking for more than price action alone. Solana Maintains Gains Near $234 As Speculation Persists Solana (SOL) is trading at $234.08 currently, holding its 24hr range around $234.42 to $248.19 as it illustrates the recent trend. The token has recorded strong seven-day gains of nearly 13%, far exceeding most of its peers, as it is supported by rising volume and institutional buying. Resistance is at $250-$260, and support appears to be at $220-$230, and thus these are significant levels for potential breakout or pullback.  However, new DeFi crypto Mutuum Finance, is being considered by market watchers to have more upside potential, being still in presale.  Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in Presale Stage 6 and offering tokens for $0.035. Presale has been going on very fast, and investors have raised over $15.85 million. The project also looks forward to a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain for convenient payments and as a keeper of long-term value. Mutuum Finance is a dual-lending, multi-purpose DeFi platform that benefits borrowers and lenders alike. It provides the network to retail as well as…
NEAR
NEAR$1.874-6.95%
Waves
WAVES$0.6665-8.15%
Solana
SOL$160.99-8.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:23

Trending News

More

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs extend outflows with $327m as market slides lower

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,982.26
$103,982.26$103,982.26

-1.66%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,507.37
$3,507.37$3,507.37

-2.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.32
$161.32$161.32

-3.25%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2639
$2.2639$2.2639

-2.71%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16388
$0.16388$0.16388

-1.84%