FATF President: Countries must be more transparent about the owners of shell companies, as criminals are using cryptocurrencies to transfer funds across borders

By: PANews
2025/09/03 20:37
PANews reported on September 3rd that the Chairman of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) stated that countries must be more transparent about the owners of shell companies, a key issue in the new round of assessments. Criminals are increasingly using cryptocurrencies to transfer funds across borders.

