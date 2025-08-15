FBI: Beware of criminals impersonating lawyers and government employees to defraud cryptocurrency victims

PANews reported on August 15th that, according to Decrypt, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a new warning regarding fake law firms targeting victims of cryptocurrency scams. The agency noted that scammers are impersonating attorneys and government employees, promising to return victims' funds. Cybercriminals may demand so-called "service fees" in the form of cryptocurrency or gift cards, something legitimate organizations would never offer.

