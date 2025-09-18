FBI director under fire for controversial stock trades

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 17:56
1
1$0,014794+1 379,40%
Union
U$0,014747+6,84%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005251+3,52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017429+1,40%
League of Traders
LOT$0,01987-3,35%

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing a lot of backlash over two stock purchases he made earlier this year.

Joe Neguse, the U.S. representative for Colorado’s 2nd congressional district, questioned Patel during a House hearing on Wednesday, September 17, about recent disclosures showing he purchased $15,001–$50,000 worth of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) and $50,001–$100,000 worth of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) shares on May 9 and May 12, respectively.

Receive Signals on US Congress Members’ Stock Trades

Stocks

Stay up-to-date on the trading activity of US Congress members. The signal triggers based on updates from the House disclosure reports, notifying you of their latest stock transactions.


Enable signal

According to financial disclosure reports, Patel has also sold off dozens of positions in recent months, seemingly to avoid conflict of interest. The most sizeable sales include Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta (NASDAQ: META), as well as $50,000–$100,000 worth of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

Kash Patel denies conflict of interest accusations

The situation continues to unravel as lawmakers continue pushing bipartisan efforts to prohibit members of Congress and high-ranking public officials from trading individual securities. During his testimony, the FBI helmsman even agreed that he would work with Neguse on the bill.

Patel was also questioned in regard to a stock holding valued $1–$5 million in the company that controls Shein, a Chinese ecommerce and fashion giant embroiled in controversies, including intellectual property and data theft in the U.S.

Hank Johnson, the U.S. representative for Georgia’s 4th congressional district, cited the investment as incongruent with Patel’s position as the leader of the largest U.S. law enforcement agency, given that China is the nation’s primary security threat. 

Krispy Kreme meme rally

Shares of Krispy Kreme briefly spiked on Wednesday following Patel’s remarks, surging as much as 11.5% intraday. 

However, the meme rally was short-lived, as DNUT shares closed up just 0.96%. The doughnut chain thus remains down over 67% year-to-date. 

ON Semiconductor also saw a brief spike, but it also ended the day up less than 1%. 

Receive Signals on US Congress Members’ Stock Trades

Stocks

Stay up-to-date on the trading activity of US Congress members. The signal triggers based on updates from the House disclosure reports, notifying you of their latest stock transactions.


Enable signal

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/fbi-director-under-fire-for-controversial-stock-trades/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

TLDR Curve Finance has proposed Yield Basis to share revenue directly with CRV holders, offering a sustainable income model. The proposal aims to turn the CRV token into a yield-bearing asset, providing consistent returns to token holders. Curve Finance plans to mint $60 million worth of crvUSD and allocate funds across Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools. Between [...] The post Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01444-0,27%
Curve
CRV$0,8239+5,79%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 06:05
Share
PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal’ın stablecoin’i PayPal USD (PYUSD), LayerZero entegrasyonu sayesinde Tron, Avalanche, Sei ve daha birçok blockchain’e genişliyor. LayerZero’nun Stargate Hydra köprüsü aracılığıyla gerçekleşen bu adım, PYUSD’nin ekosistemini önemli ölçüde büyütüyor. Paxos Trust Company tarafından ihraç edilen PYUSD, ilk olarak Ethereum üzerinde piyasaya sürülmüş, daha sonra Solana ve Arbitrum’a, bugün ise Stellar’a genişletilmişti. Yeni duyuruyla birlikte, “PYUSD0” […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
SEI
SEI$0,3451+4,07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005252+3,85%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005551+0,65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:14
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1485+4,65%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket