FBI Warns of Ruthless Crypto Recovery Scam Preying on Victims Twice

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 10:30
U
U$0.01989-4.83%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004896-1.98%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079-1.25%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05691-1.28%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000004--%

Crypto recovery scams are evolving fast, with sophisticated fraudsters now impersonating entire law firms and fake government agencies to exploit victims a second time.

FBI Flags Fake Crypto Lawyers Exploiting Grief, Trust, and Empty Wallets

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a new public service alert on Aug. 13, 2025, highlighting an intensification of fraudulent schemes that impersonate law firms claiming to recover stolen cryptocurrency. The updated bulletin builds on a previous advisory (I-062424-PSA) by expanding the list of red flags and preventative steps for individuals who may be in contact with these fictitious legal entities. As the agency clarified: “This updated advisory provides additional red flag indicators and due diligence measures to help victims who have been in contact with fictitious law firms conducting this fraudulent activity.”

Unlike the earlier version, the revised alert delves deeper into the behavioral patterns of scammers, emphasizing how they exploit victims’ vulnerabilities after an initial loss. The FBI underscored:

Offenders not only impersonate reputable attorneys and law firms, but also fabricate entire government bodies—such as the so-called International Financial Trading Commission—to build credibility and pressure victims into transferring new payments, frequently in cryptocurrency or gift cards.

In response, the FBI is urging citizens to adopt a “Zero Trust” approach, verifying credentials rigorously and avoiding any unsolicited legal outreach. Officials recommend requesting notarized identification, conducting video verification, and refusing any communication that directs payments through third-party fronts. While this advisory highlights the manipulative nature of these schemes, some in the crypto space maintain that legitimate recovery services using blockchain analytics do exist, warning that over-caution could suppress access to genuine solutions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.467-3.78%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.94-5.02%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004041-7.27%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.94%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-3.57%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M